Oil Solutions Geologist -GSS/CSS

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across both the resilient hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses at bp. Oil & Gas Solutions geologists support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as large-scale waterflood oil field developments in the Caspian Sea, infill gas field drilling in the Columbus Basin, Trinidad to planning CCS development programs on the US Gulf Coast! The successful candidate can look forward to a career gaining exposure to wide breadth of depositional systems, basins types at various parts of the hydrocarbon and CCS value chains. As an Oil & Gas Solutions geologist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills in geology, a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, work closely with other subsurface teams, and deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritised business opportunities

You will interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products

Clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders to enable the development of risk management and mitigation plans

Deliver high-quality resource descriptions to underpin resource progression or storage capacity (for CCS)

Coach and mentor, share best practice and seek to innovate to solve technical and business problems

What you will need to be successful

A geology/geoscience degree

At least 12 years’ experience in appraisal, development, and/or production geoscience

Strong geoscience and subsurface integration skills, including interpretation workstation skills

Comfortable integrating static and dynamic subsurface data

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

The following skills / experience will also be an advantage:

Familiarity with Petrel

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Descriptions (ISDs) and contributing to reservoir performance predictions (RPPs)

Broad appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Experience of working in global teams and managing customers

Experience in CCS

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.