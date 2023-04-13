Oil Solutions Reservoir Engineer

Job summary

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organisation within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.



Oil & Gas Solutions Reservoir Engineers support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the North Sea, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.



In this role, you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills, a bias to subsurface integration, and a detailed appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.



What you will deliver

Working closely with the Regional teams to deliver and coordinate technical input to the ADP including evaluation of development options and informing key triggers / dependencies in unlocking resource progression.

Providing technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources.

Conducting and leading simulation modelling studies, working closely with the Global Modelling Team.

Conducting classical reservoir engineering analyses, working closely with Region.

Supporting multi-disciplinary reservoir reviews.

Supporting generation of WIDs, new well planning processes, and post-well evaluations.

Supporting delivery of the long-term production forecasts and analyses

Supporting resource appraise studies, benchmarking, reservoir engineering regulatory support, RDOL, RPP, RMP, risked based surveillance plan.

Coaching junior team members.

What you will need to be successful

Several years reservoir engineering experience within an Oil & Gas operating company environment.

Ability and experience to apply good judgement to achieve technical outcomes.

Capability in classical (IAM suite, PIE, etc) and modelling (Nexus, TDRM, Petrel) reservoir engineering tools.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral), to multiple layers in the organization.

Track record of establishing networks across functions.

Knowledge of Subsea production systems.

Knowledge of BP’s ADP and project progression processes.

Experience describing and evaluating cross functional uncertainty analysis and the effects on development plans.

Why join us

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

