Oil & Products Analyst

Located in each of BP’s main trading locations, Oil & Products Analysts work with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making. Working in in self-empowered, cross-discipline teams, Oil & Products Analysts will use their experience of traded markets, modelling best practices, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.
Key Accountabilities
Education and Experience
Desired Criteria