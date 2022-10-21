Oil and Gas Fundamentals Analyst, (Advanced Analytics)

Responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide commercial insight, utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.
Located in each of BP’s main trading locations, Fundamentals Modelling & Infrastructure (FM&I) analysts work with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making. Working in in self-empowered, cross-discipline teams, FM&I Analysts will use their experience of traded markets, modelling best practices, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.
Key Accountabilities: