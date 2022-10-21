Oil and Gas Fundamentals Analyst, (Advanced Analytics)

Job summary

Responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide commercial insight, utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.

Located in each of BP’s main trading locations, Fundamentals Modelling & Infrastructure (FM&I) analysts work with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making. Working in in self-empowered, cross-discipline teams, FM&I Analysts will use their experience of traded markets, modelling best practices, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.



Key Accountabilities:

Utilizing knowledge and experience in the Global oil and/or gas markets, Identify and prioritize fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provide commercial insight for trading; present results to the necessary stakeholders and influence commercial decisions.

Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities within the Asian natural gas (LNG) or oil products/crude markets, harnessing best practices techniques and utilizing advanced econometrics and/or machine learning.

Engage with stakeholders (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver the best commercial insight possible.

Identify processes and modelling components that could benefit from standardization across local teams and regions.

Develop effective partnerships with trading and origination stakeholders and market strategists to leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets. Embed this within our models.

Act as a subject matter expert on knowledge related to key oil and gas energy markets and ensure that knowledge and information is shared and embedded widely across networks and systems.

Knowledge of Asian oil and/or gas, power and LNG markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Track record of working with traders or other stakeholders to create commercially actionable models.

Experience using coding to develop models/tools.

Experience with modelling techniques including econometric modelling, time series analysis, forecast modelling, machine learning.

Experience in quantitative modeling skills including working with large and incomplete data.

Excellent problem-solving ability.

Strong attention to detail.

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions.

Shows a desire to continually improve and innovate in analytical approaches/methodologies.

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment. Essential Experience and Role Requirements:



Essential Education:

Hold a degree in a quantitative, statistical, mathematical, engineering or similar discipline.