Job summary

Location: Milton Keynes office with some travel required (store visits, suppliers and third party trading partners)



The Omnichannel trading manager is responsible for developing bp’s Convenience retail e-commerce strategy and managing the day to day trading relationship with home delivery companies, such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Working in partnership with internal and external stakeholders, the Omnichannel trading manager will ensure that the proposition, marketing and platform performance is market leading within the Convenience retail sector, in order to increase customer conversion and to deliver financial targets

This Omnichannel trading manager will lead and work in partnership with key internal and external stakeholders



Let me tell you about the role:



• The Omnichannel trading manager will be responsible for the end-to-end ownership, performance and growth of our online shop offers (currently Deliveroo and Uber Eats). The home delivery market is growing rapidly and we are looking for a person who can optimise the sales opportunity for bp.



What you will deliver:



• You will own the trading relationship with key strategic partners, including Deliveroo and Uber Eats

• You will be responsible for identifying and onboarding new opportunities and trading partners, working with bp’s legal team to formalise contractual agreements

• Acting as the food home delivery market champion within bp, you will engage colleagues and the supply base by sharing insights and opportunities, working with the wider trading team to implement compelling promotions (e.g. bundles) which are unique to the home delivery platform, in addition to the bp promotional programme

• You will be responsible for the end-to-end ownership, performance and growth of our online shop offer, ensuring that all plans and decisions are truly customer-led

• You will lead and take ownership for managing and evolving internal relationships to support the delivery of strategy and performance

• Lead / support trading initiatives, projects and activities that sit outside of the day-to-day – ensure these are subsequently integrated into relevant teams as required

• You will support the UK buying and branded offers manager, and the wider trading team leaders in shaping the strategic direction of UK omnichannel trading

• You will coach, challenge and support the team, sharing market and competitor insights and trading opportunities

• performance is truly optimised (sales, margin, central income and customer satisfaction), and that categories and brands work together as one combined offer

• You will work alongside trading support functions, including offer and format, supply chain, price and product, to drive and support efficiencies and profitability





• You will work with wider business stakeholders, including marketing, strategy, PPM, operations and assets team to ensure that the omnichannel proposition evolves and the offer is appropriate for each store format (e.g. standard/ev/new food for now formats).

• You will visit bp stores and key and emerging competitors to understand and strive to simplify the operation, working closely with the operations team



What you will need to be successful:



• Strong commercial awareness

• Strong negotiation and communication skills

• Stakeholder management experience

• Customer centric focus

• Influencing skills

• Commercial agility – able to identify and implement new developments within the markets for which you are responsible and ability to put activity plans in place to drive trade and customer conversion

• Experience and proven ability in managing external relationships

• Experienced in working within a fast-paced retail / trading environment

• Experience with digital offer platforms desirable, but not essential

• Ability to remain highly motivated whilst managing pressures associated with a high intensity role

• Strong team-working, coaching, communication and influencing skills with the ability to work with others across the wider business

• Highly organised with a strong bias towards effective planning and prioritising

• Strong analytical and MS Office skills

• Open to new ideas, with a keen passion to embrace new technology / ways of working



You will work with:



• The wider trading team Internal teams across trading (offer and format, supply chain, price and product)

• Marketing, I&E, operations and strategy teams within bp

• Home delivery businesses

