This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Omnichannel Trading Manager (OTM) is responsible for developing bp’s Convenience retail e-commerce strategy and leading the day-to-day trading relationship with home delivery companies, such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats. The OTM also owns the relationship with platforms such as Too Good To Go (TGTG) to reduce waste and drive incremental sales.



Working in partnership with internal and external partners, the OTM will ensure that the proposition, marketing and platforms performance are market leading within the Convenience retail sector, in order to increase customer conversion and to deliver financial targets



The OTM will be an expert in understanding large amounts of complex data and insight to see where opportunities are with our pricing and promotional trade plans. They will also lead and work in partnership with, key internal and external partners across the business.

This is a 12 month fixed term contract working hybrid between home / stores and our Milton Keynes office.

Key Responsibilities:

You will own the trading relationship with key strategic partners, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Too Good To Go (TGTG)

You will be responsible for identifying and onboarding new opportunities and trading partners, working with bp’s legal team to formalise contractual agreements

Acting as the food home delivery market champion within bp, working with the wider trading team to implement compelling promotions which are unique to the home delivery platform

You will be responsible for the end-to-end ownership, performance and growth of our online shop offer, ensuring that all plans and decisions are truly customer led

You will lead and take ownership for handling and evolving internal relationships to support the delivery of strategy and performance

You will support the UK buying and branded offers manager, and the wider trading team leaders in shaping the strategic direction of UK omnichannel trading platform

You will coach, challenge and support the team, sharing market and competitor insights and trading opportunities

You will work alongside trading support functions, including supply chain, space planning, retail and Operational excellence, to drive and support efficiencies and profitability

You will visit bp stores and key and emerging competitors to understand and strive to simplify the operation, working closely with the operations team

Key Skills:

Strong leadership and commercial awareness, with conviction in your ideas and the ability to bring people with you

Strong negotiation, influencing and communication skills

Strong internal and external partner and stakeholder management experience

Customer focused

Commercial agility – able to identify and implement new developments within the markets for which you are responsible and ability to put activity plans in place to drive trade and customer conversion

Experienced working within a fast-paced retail / trading environment

Experience of working with complex data and turning it into insightful information

Experience of analysing price and promotions strategies

Strong team-working, coaching, communication and influencing skills with the ability to work with others across the wider business

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.