On site digital experience Lead

Job summary

Location : Milton Keynes



The world of retail is constantly shifting to meet the needs of the customer, combined with the energy transition the forecourt experience is changing to meet the needs of the future customer. This is an exciting time to work for bp as we look to the future and how we will serve our customers as their mobility and convenience demands change.

In the UK bp has a network of 1200 forecourts with shops attached. 300 of these stores are company owned and operated (COCO) and the reminder operated by our dealer partners. The main scope of this role are COCO stores.

We are looking for a digital point of sale expert to step into this brand-new role within the UK marketing team, that will shape and deliver the digital retail experience for customers across the total forecourt and shop mission.

Although focused on the delivery of activity in the UK, you will be part of an exciting new European marketing organisation with colleagues working across multiple area of marketing expertise

A customer focused role with a deep understanding of the retail experience and the consumer,

In this role you are expected to:

• Understand customer journey and how relevant touchpoints contribute to bringing successful customer missions

• Create and implement the strategy for a digital experience on site, based on market & customers data; with focus on content quality, messaging hierarchy and opportunities to use loyalty / external partners to contribute to content

• Understand digital experience requirements from business perspective - what we aim to achieve, what are the main KPIs that will be tracked and how to roll out the project and constantly track its effectiveness

• Have a knowledge and proven success record to prepare a digital content strategy, and then brief, deliver and implement it on site / on relevant touchpoints

• Manage in agile way content for all digital POS delivery, with close cooperation with comms & campaigns and marketing operations colleagues.

• Being able to define functional, communication and operational enhancements and improvements, to use the digital touchpoints up to their potential

• Work closely with operational and technology teams to build the right content management systems to allow seamless and relevant content to customers across the company owned estate across multiple digital touchpoints.

• Develop a content plan and provide assets for our dealer partners.

• Cooperate cross-functionally with colleagues from the convenience buying teams, operational retail teams and other marketing departments both in the UK and across Europe.

• Scope and manage a new in store radio system; setting up instore radio as an additional channel to the onsite experience communication mix



As with any retail role a successful candidate must thrive in a fast paced, hand-on environment. Be able to identify opportunities to maximise benefits from introducing new digital touchpoints, seeing them as an integrated part of overall customer communication, but also the way to strengthen cooperation with suppliers and maximize business outcomes.

This role will work with internal colleagues in the UK and Europe, as well as external partners to deliver a market leading experience.

Key Accountabilities

• Coordinate project rollout, ensuring smooth implementation of digital touchpoints on site, in close cooperation with assets and maintenance teams, HSSE, and operations. to deliver non-stop, high quality communication on sites

• Work closely with IT and operational teams to develop and deliver a content management system that will operate across multiple digital POS formats.

• Deliver a proposal of digital content strategy for on site touchpoints, reflecting promotion and activity plan, customer journey

• Build a balanced commercialisation of digital and radio channels to create a revenue stream for bp working closely with core marketing and trading teams.

• Cooperate with creative agencies to prepare content, and organise its seamless display

• Ensure we set clear marketing execution expectations, produce and distribute the appropriate marketing materials and validate implementation



Summary Decision Rights

• Recommend : Own marketing spend

• Recommend and execute communication supporting ongoing promotional and loyalty activities

• Recommend strategy for suppliers’ engagement, content management and maximizing other income

• Input into Marketing strategy and plans



Experience Requirements

• Significant marketing experience ideally within a delivery environment

• Experience of leading and developing physical digital communication / trading comms ideally in a retail environment

• Strong project management of multiple activity at one time

• Hands on collaborative approach

• Working closely with Agency partners

• Experience in both B2B and B2C

• Strong influencing and team engagement skills

• Experience in agile working methods esp flow to work teams



Skills & Competencies

Defining the integrated marketing comms plan

Generating and applying customer and consumer insights

Offer and product knowledge

Project management

Developing a marketing strategy

Developing and implementing creative and content

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Using market research effectively

Customer experience metrics

Customer journey mapping

Brand visual standards

Customer value proposition development and engagement

