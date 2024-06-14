This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75.000 medewerkers wereldwijd in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Wil jij zoals wij in deze uitdagende tijd impact maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:

Onderhoudsmonteur Instrumentatie De Onderhoudsmonteur Instrumentatie is verantwoordelijk voor het zelfstandig uitvoeren van zowel preventief als correctief onderhoud aan instrumentatie equipment op de één na grootste raffinaderij van Europa. Hierdoor maak jij het verschil waardoor de assets veilig en optimaal kunnen produceren. Binnen bp zijn de maintenance disciplines elektrisch, instrumentatie en analysers, gescheiden van elkaar, waardoor jij en meer impact kan maken en verder kan ontwikkelen tot een echte specialist binnen instrumentatie. Wat ga jij verder doen? Specificeren van benodigde materialen en gereedschappen voor en in overleg met de Asset Planner (werkvoorbereider)

Geeft advies en doet verbetervoorstellen aan de Assets voor het oplossen van storingen en problemen

Begeleiden / ondersteunen van collega-technicians en huis-contractors;

Werkzaamheden coördineren van verschillende contractors bij projecten en Turnarounds;

Deelnemen aan raffinaderij call-out systeem en treedt zelfstandig op bij call-outs. Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee? MBO diploma (niveau 3 of 4) richting Electro- of Meet- en Regeltechniek

Je hebt bij voorkeur onderhoudservaring binnen de industrie, maar ook schoolverlaters nodigen wij graag uit

Certificaten NEN 3140 Vakbewkaam persoon laagspanning, VCA & Atex

Je hebt kennis en ervaring met SAP, maintenance werkproces, vergunningsproces en risicobeoordeling

Je hebt een groot verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel en de juiste inzet en werkmentaliteit

Je bent kwaliteitsgericht, proactief en gedreven

Collegialiteit en het graag willen werken met mede vakspecialisten Wat krijg jij er voor terug? Uitstekend salaris tussen €3.000 & €6.000, afhankelijk van kennis en ervaring

13e & 14e maand

Gainsharing (bonusregeling)

Aandelen plan, bij contract voor onbepaalde tijd

25 vakantiedagen + 14 ADV dagen

Bijna premievrij pensioen, 2,63%

Korting op benzine

Een dagdienst functie waarin flexibel werken in overleg mogelijk is

Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid

Werken met echte vakspecialisten binnen je discipline

Een veilige & positieve werksfeer waarin veel wordt gelachen en humor belangrijk is

Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar en met elkaar werkt aan het hetzelfde gezamelijke doel

Stabiliteit & zekerheid onder andere door voldoende opleiding- en doorgroeimogelijkheden Interesse? Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer. Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



