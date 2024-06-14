Site traffic information and cookies

Onderhoudsmonteur Instrumentatie

  • Location NL: Rotterdam Refinery
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076125
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75.000 medewerkers wereldwijd in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Wil jij zoals wij in deze uitdagende tijd impact maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:

Onderhoudsmonteur Instrumentatie

De Onderhoudsmonteur Instrumentatie is verantwoordelijk voor het zelfstandig uitvoeren van zowel preventief als correctief onderhoud aan instrumentatie equipment op de één na grootste raffinaderij van Europa. Hierdoor maak jij het verschil waardoor de assets veilig en optimaal kunnen produceren. Binnen bp zijn de maintenance disciplines elektrisch, instrumentatie en analysers, gescheiden van elkaar, waardoor jij en meer impact kan maken en verder kan ontwikkelen tot een echte specialist binnen instrumentatie.

Wat ga jij verder doen?

  • Specificeren van benodigde materialen en gereedschappen voor en in overleg met de Asset Planner (werkvoorbereider)
  • Geeft advies en doet verbetervoorstellen aan de Assets voor het oplossen van storingen en problemen
  • Begeleiden / ondersteunen van collega-technicians en huis-contractors;
  • Werkzaamheden coördineren van verschillende contractors bij projecten en Turnarounds;
  • Deelnemen aan raffinaderij call-out systeem en treedt zelfstandig op bij call-outs.

Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee?

  • MBO diploma (niveau 3 of 4) richting Electro- of Meet- en Regeltechniek
  • Je hebt bij voorkeur onderhoudservaring binnen de industrie, maar ook schoolverlaters nodigen wij graag uit
  • Certificaten NEN 3140 Vakbewkaam persoon laagspanning, VCA & Atex
  • Je hebt kennis en ervaring met SAP, maintenance werkproces, vergunningsproces en risicobeoordeling
  • Je hebt een groot verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel en de juiste inzet en werkmentaliteit
  • Je bent kwaliteitsgericht, proactief en gedreven
  • Collegialiteit en het graag willen werken met mede vakspecialisten

Wat krijg jij er voor terug?

  • Uitstekend salaris tussen €3.000 & €6.000, afhankelijk van kennis en ervaring
  • 13e & 14e maand
  • Gainsharing (bonusregeling)
  • Aandelen plan, bij contract voor onbepaalde tijd
  • 25 vakantiedagen + 14 ADV dagen
  • Bijna premievrij pensioen, 2,63%
  • Korting op benzine
  • Een dagdienst functie waarin flexibel werken in overleg mogelijk is
  • Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid
  • Werken met echte vakspecialisten binnen je discipline
  • Een veilige & positieve werksfeer waarin veel wordt gelachen en humor belangrijk is
  • Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar en met elkaar werkt aan het hetzelfde gezamelijke doel
  • Stabiliteit & zekerheid onder andere door voldoende opleiding- en doorgroeimogelijkheden

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer.

Mart Grootenboer
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

