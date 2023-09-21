One Year Internship - Trading & shipping - Commercial - UK

Job summary

One-year internships within T&S are designed to take place in the penultimate year of your studies. You will work with a team based on bp’s London trading floor. This offers you the opportunity to gain experience in a highly visible role in a dynamic commercial environment, working largely on short-term issues, although there may be the opportunity to work on longer-term projects during the year.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



We’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team from many backgrounds and disciplines determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion to bring a fresh perspective and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



About Trading & Shipping (T&S)

In T&S, bp has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses. Its distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risk creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we work towards decarbonisation. Working with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, we integrate our products and services to provide 12,000 customers in over 140 countries with the best solutions for their energy needs– while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career.



Alongside a unique opportunity to act as a key integrator of multi-energy solutions across bp, T&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. To do this, we’ll need to be constantly pursuing commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key.



That’s why we’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In T&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.



We provide on the job training as well as face to face and online learning to develop technical and soft skills. Alongside this, a buddy will help you network and learn about what it takes to develop the skills needed to perform in the organisation.



During the internship, you will be assessed for your suitability for the T&S development programme. You will have the opportunity to learn about the development programme tracks through networking, training & information sessions before making a decision on whether you would like to be considered, and if so, which development track you'd like to apply to.

Trading development track:

You’ll be part of the team which manages our trades on all the major energy commodity exchanges. You’ll have the opportunity to experience different trading disciplines and styles from physical to paper trading. Over the course of the 3-year development programme you’ll complete rotations such as analytics, physical operations or trade support.



Analytics development track

Analysts have the opportunity to directly influence the bottom line as part of a highly commercial and skilled team. Rotations will give you the opportunity to work in the fast-paced world of our trading floors and with access to vast amounts of data and information, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and becoming a subject matter expert on energy market fundamentals.

Our analytics organisation includes specialists working to support day to day trading strategies and origination decisions across the Oil, Gas, LNG, Low Carbon and Power benches. Depending on your focus, possible rotations will be available in disciplines such as market strategists, structuring, and fundamentals modelling and insights. You will have opportunities to implement models on our dataiku data science platform, and using skills such as econometrics, machine learning, python programming and SQL

Commercial development track:

The commercial track on the development programme will help you to develop strong commercial acumen which is supported by the different rotations you will undertake. You may find yourself placed in a team that sets strategy, analyses the market, or you may be a trading operator responsible for the logistical success of a trading deal. Other rotations include supporting contract negotiations and chartering.

Requirements You must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk . If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



