One year internship - Applied Sciences - Engineering or Chemistry - UK

Innovation & Engineering



Business Support Group, Research & Technology Group



During this internship you will work as an integrated member of the New Product Science team to collaboratively deliver research projects with the support of Senior and Expert technologists within the team. This will develop and test your research & innovation, chemistry and/or engineering problem solving and data analytics capabilities.



Within I&E, the Applied Sciences, is a centralised scientific resource focussed on driving bp’s transition into an efficient, profitable, net zero company. Applied sciences is the home for bp’s scientists; our deep expertise is built on a foundation of world-class laboratory experimentation. ​​Applied sciences is integrated with our customer groups, providing differentiated bp fuels & Castrol products​ to meet the market needs.​



Applied sciences leads the longer-term technology agenda, identifying emerging trends and innovating to develop energy pathways and platforms (e.g. innovative low carbon and bio process solutions) that will provide the future pipeline for our net zero transition.​

The New Product Science team provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and new business opportunities for bp. It delivers strategic understanding, deep expertise, and embryonic product and services concepts to inform and support the lower carbon and sustainability strategies of the Castrol and bp businesses.



Current areas of focus for the team include:

Understanding the challenges faced by lubricants in PHEVs as electric range extends in terms of both tribology, efficiency optimisation and chemical degradation;

Developing Fundamental understanding and simulation of hydrogen liquid/gas refuelling infrastructure, with a view to deliver insights on design optimisation with reference to operational cost and energy demands;

Cross-functional projects pursuing sustainable lubricant base oils, such as re-refined base stocks for circularity or technology to manufacture base oils derived from waste and/or biogenic feedstocks.

Masters required - To apply for this role, you will need to be in your penultimate (second to last) year of study or in your final year of an undergraduate degree but planning to do a Masters degree in Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering or Chemistry, Physics, or Material Science and on track for a 2:1 or above.

We support our engineering graduates to get professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you. UK DEGREES ACCREDITED BY THE ENGINEERING COUNCIL , SIGNATORY MEMBERS OF THE WASHINGTON ACCORD , DEGREES ACCREDITED BY EUR-ACE/ENAEE [only relevant for engineering subjects]

Location – Pangbourne

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.

