Onshore Consent Lead/Advisor

Job summary

About us



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services, we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

Let me tell you about the role



We are looking for an Onshore Consent Lead for our Nora Floating Offshore windfarm as part of our successful INTOG bid. The Onshore Consent Lead is accountable for the onshore elements of the project in relation to securing consents/licenses and the Environmental Impact Assessment strategy.

The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the relevant onshore elements of the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and management of the onshore deliverables from consultants.



What you will deliver

Responsible for managing the onshore EIA/ER elements of the Section 36 for the project

Managing the deliverables of the EIA consultants in the responsible areas associated with onshore infrastructure

Responsible for stakeholder engagement in the onshore environment associated with the relevant planning permissions;

Onshore EIA/ER contracts and budget management

Input and support to the Project Consent Lead on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to the onshore infrastructure

Provide updates on key show stoppers on the onshore infrastructure workstreams to the Project Consent Lead

Work closely with the Offshore Lead to support and integrate strategies on compensation and other high risk consenting topic areas.

Close coordination with the Land Manager, Stakeholder Manager and Technical Engineering packages

Experience in onshore planning applications in Scotland

Familiarity with the key stakeholders in the Aberdeen area

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with integrated energy generation is desirable but not essential

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!