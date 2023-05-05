Onshore Consent Lead/Advisor

About us
Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!
It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.
We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services, we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
Let me tell you about the role
We are looking for an Onshore Consent Lead for our Nora Floating Offshore windfarm as part of our successful INTOG bid. The Onshore Consent Lead is accountable for the onshore elements of the project in relation to securing consents/licenses and the Environmental Impact Assessment strategy.
The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the relevant onshore elements of the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and management of the onshore deliverables from consultants.
What you will deliver