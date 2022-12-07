Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

The Onshore Consent Manager is accountable for the relevant onshore consenting strategy for the Project. The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the relevant onshore elements of the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and management of the onshore deliverables from consultants.

We are offering the opportunity to be based in Sunbury, London, Aberdeen, or Edinburgh (though fully remote options will also be considered).

What you will deliver

Responsible for managing the onshore elements of the Development Consent Order/Section 36 and/or Town and Country Planning Act for the project

Managing the deliverables of the onshore consultants in the responsible areas

Responsible for stakeholder engagement in the responsible areas;

Develop and implement QA processes for the onshore deliverables on the project.

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all onshore packages in relation to onshore consenting risk and deliverables;

Onshore EIA contracts and budget management

Input and support Consent manager on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to the offshore elements

Provide updates on key show stoppers on the onshore workstreams to the Consent Manager

Close coordination with the Offshore or Generation Lead, Land Manager and Stakeholder Manager

What you will need to be successful

Experienced planner, and previous experience of working on an NSIP project.

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading an external team in a project

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Who you will work with

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!