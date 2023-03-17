Onshore Consents Advisor - Morgan

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity on our Morgan Offshore wind farm project for an Onshore Consent Advisor (OCA). The OCA will support the Onshore Consent Lead for the relevant onshore survey and discreet EIA topics the Morgan transmission/cable elements of the Project. The objective of the role involves supporting the Onshore Consents Lead to deliver a buildable consent for the relevant onshore elements of the Project, tracking a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and assisting the Onshore Consent Lead in securing the onshore deliverables from consultants.



In line with bp’s hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be based 3 days per week in either our Sunbury or London offices.

What you will deliver

Responsible for supporting the Onshore Lead in the onshore survey scope and specific EIA topics on the onshore project areas.

Supporting the Onshore Lead and Land manager on stakeholder engagement in the onshore survey areas;

On specific EIA topics identify the challenges and with the Onshore Consent Lead work to develop strategies to mitigate these challenges

Input and support Onshore Consent Lead on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to the onshore elements

Work in close coordination with the Onshore Lead, Land Manager and Stakeholder Manager to support onshore deliverables

What you will need to be successful

Some experience in onshore surveys/environmental planning or consenting

Some experience in onshore development

Experience/knowledge of key consenting risks within EIA

Who you will work with

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind Region in the UK Consenting team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively. The project you will work on will be our Morgan offshore wind farm which has a landfall in North West England.