Onshore Procurement Advisor

This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across a portfolio of Onshore Wind and Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.
The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), leveraging supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration and partnership with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best practice is being shared in a sustainable way to optimize our learning and delivery.