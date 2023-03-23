Onshore Procurement Senior Manager

Job summary

This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across a portfolio of Onshore Wind and Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.



This role will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams, supporting the development of the project hopper, concept development and through all phases of capital projects.



The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), leveraging supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration and partnership with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best practice is being shared in a sustainable way to optimize our learning and delivery.

Key Accountabilities:

In this role you will:

Lead in the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting onshore wind farm development, construction, and operations.

Be a leader and role model in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering projects safely at a predictable time and cost – essential for the mission of safe, cost effective and competitive projects.

Develop and execute, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Ensures systematic control, conformance with bp’s procurement requirements – applying group requirements and governance framework to a new and growing part of our business.

Develop a solid understanding of the global and local supply markets and identify disruptive suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Work with stakeholders to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that influence and support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up and operations.

Work closely with offshore wind and hydrogen categories to develop strategic supplier base and leverage aggregate demand to deliver framework agreements or alliances.

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Develop and lead the execution of work processes that support project operations, supplier management and continuous improvement.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector.

Lead required sourcing activity and manage 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications throughout project development, construction, and operations.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

Lead the team with care, purpose, and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment.

Key Requirements:

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions.

Existing understanding of the renewables (Onshore, Hydrogen) markets is preferable but not essential.

A commercial approach and analytical skills.

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement.

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to travel when needed.

Build deep market expertise and confident partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, as well as the renewable and new energy global markets, supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.