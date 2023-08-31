Onshore Renewables Electrical Project Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Engineer to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will support multi-disciplinary projects varying in size, complexity and technology and will be responsible for the planning, design, development, and management of in-country onshore renewable energy projects. This role's activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. The Project Engineer is responsible for ensuring safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution working across cross-functional internal and external stakeholders.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct site assessments and feasibility studies through to final investment decision either on a standalone basis or as part of wider integrated energy projects.

Collaborate with collaborators such as the in-country program director to define project objectives, scope, and deliverables and support stage-gated governance process.

Develop project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budgets.

Identify and evaluate risks, and develop mitigation strategies.

Support the development of engineering designs for onshore renewable energy projects, considering site-specific factors, technical requirements, and regulatory standards.

Prepare and review technical specifications, drawings, and documentation.

Conduct engineering analysis and simulations to optimize project performance and drove low cost LCOE / LCOH through standarization and continuous improvement.

Coordinate and manage project activities throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring adherence to timelines, budgets, and quality standards. Conduct regular project meetings to monitor progress, resolve issues, and communicate updates.

Collaborate with the Technical Center of Excellence teams to align on best practices and standards. Collaborate across procurement, land management, business development, government affairs, and other disciplines where needed for successful delivery of the project.

Support management of external relationships where needed such as contractors, government and regulatory.

Ensure compliance with relevant codes, standards, regulations, and permits.

Prepare regular progress reports, including technical reports, cost analysis, and risk assessments.

Maintain accurate project documentation, including design files, drawings, and correspondence.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Education and Experience

Engineering degree required. Prefer master's degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.

Medium voltage electrical engineering

Technical expertise in field, with a minimum of 3 years direct experience in projects engineering within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working in a multi-disciplinary team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to project engineering and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.

Ability to travel up to 25% to project sites.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.