Onshore Wind & Solar Project Developer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Developer to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team! This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The successful individual will bring expertise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, permitting and collaborator management to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages. This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of renewable energy project development with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with landowners, permitting officials, other external collaborators and consultants in addition to technical project team members, other bp functions and bp senior management.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Developer to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team! This position will be a member of the New Markets team and will support the origination, scoping and early feasibility assessment of onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.The successful individual will bring expertise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, permitting and collaborator management to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary and international teams. You will bring a strong understanding of renewable energy project development with a focus on the origination, scoping and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with landowners, permitting officials, other external collaborators and consultants in addition to technical project team members, other bp functions and bp senior management.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Support the early stages of project development up to Feasibility at which point projects will be handed over to dedicated project teams.

Support land acquisition, permitting, and partner management activities required to deliver the onshore renewables components of projects including the production of early-stage project development plans.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Support the origination of onshore renewables projects to support wider bp strategic ambitions.

Support acquisition processes including leading the project development elements of diligence assessments.

Support commercial negotiations and establishing relationships with landowners for greenfield development.

Develop and effectively lead site specific project development budgets and delivery programs.

Support interactions with potential development partners, including external originators and/or co-developers as required to advance the development of renewables.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and standard methodologies to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.



Education & Experience

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility and able to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

10 years of experience in managing the development of energy and infrastructure projects with 6 years direct experience in onshore wind and solar with a particular focus on project origination and early-stage feasibility assessment. Hydrogen experience a plus.

Experience of renewable energy business development, including a strong understanding of the value drivers in the renewables value chain.

Demonstrable experience of successful project origination and progression of large-scale renewable energy projects through the early stages of development.

Knowledge of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

Understanding of key value drivers of renewable projects that relates to development, design and construction and able to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

The ability and credibility to communicate insights and recommendations, across all levels of the organization, underpinned by facts.

The ability to interact effectively with external project collaborators e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management experience and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

A willingness to support wider team initiatives as the need arises outside of direct responsibilities.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. Master’s degree a plus.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail.

Ability and willingness to travel as the need arises to successfully perform in this role, approximately up to 25%.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Solar Development, Wind Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.