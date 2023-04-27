Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement Senior Manager

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of low carbon energy with net zero ambition of up to 50GW by 2030. This includes a industry leading aspiration in hydrogen and onshore renewables. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.
We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Head of Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement, you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global onshore wind projects. You will set up and lead a strong team, gather supply chain, and market intelligence, develop early and deep engagements with suppliers and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing for bp’s projects and portfolio.
The candidate should have extensive experience in the onshore wind turbines supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the onshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, in the onshore WTG category, ideally with a blended sales & commercial & technical background from a major wind turbine supplier. This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp
Key Accountabilities: