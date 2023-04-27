Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement Senior Manager

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of low carbon energy with net zero ambition of up to 50GW by 2030. This includes a industry leading aspiration in hydrogen and onshore renewables. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.



We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Head of Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement, you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global onshore wind projects. You will set up and lead a strong team, gather supply chain, and market intelligence, develop early and deep engagements with suppliers and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing for bp’s projects and portfolio.



The candidate should have extensive experience in the onshore wind turbines supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the onshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, in the onshore WTG category, ideally with a blended sales & commercial & technical background from a major wind turbine supplier. This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and deliver onshore wind turbine strategy to drive value, cost optimization, standardization, and optionality in the portfolio

Build strong strategic relations with key OEMs and contractors in alignment with supply chain strategy with aim of bp being developer of choice

Develop and deliver framework agreements and sourcing contracts for the category leveraging onshore wind best practices

Manage and lead the onshore wind turbine procurement capabilities including development and delivery of wind turbine supply, transport, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance

Develop and execute supply chain strategy specifically for local content requirements delivering procurement strategy for respective region and project needs

Drive deep understanding and robust price modelling and cost input to all bids (i.e., business case) as well as capex & opex modelling through project life cycle

Manage strong supplier qualification process through the category and monitor market for new and innovative suppliers regionally and globally

Strong interface management across other categories as well as ensuring lessons learned from previous projects and supplier experience

Manage interface with engineering function and collaborate at the functional and project level to find optimal solutions considering safety, cost and quality

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability road map, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement

Drive deep collaboration and interface with offshore wind turbine category to leverage aggregrate demand and strategic portfolio outcomes with a single face to OEMs with a strategic relationship

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector

Lead required sourcing activity and manage 3rd party spend in support of low carbon energy projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. Global Business Services, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications throughout project development, construction, and operations

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Lead the team with care, purpose, and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment