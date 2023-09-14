Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement Senior Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of low carbon energy with net zero ambition of up to 50GW by 2030. This includes an industry leading aspiration in hydrogen and onshore renewables. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. As the Head of Onshore Wind Turbine (WTG) Procurement, you will develop and implement the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global onshore wind projects. You will set up and lead a strong team, gather supply chain, and market intelligence, develop early and deep engagements with suppliers and work closely with key collaborators to deliver strategic and operational sourcing for bp’s projects and portfolio.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and deliver onshore wind turbine strategy to drive value, cost optimization, standardization, and optionality in the portfolio

Build strategic relations with key OEMs and contractors in alignment with supply chain strategy with aim of bp being developer of choice

Develop and deliver framework agreements and sourcing contracts for the category using onshore wind standard processes

Lead the onshore wind turbine procurement capabilities including development and delivery of wind turbine supply, transport, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance

Develop and implement supply chain strategy specifically for local content requirements delivering procurement strategy for respective region and project needs

Drive deep understanding and robust price modelling and cost input to all bids as well as capex & opex modelling through project life cycle

Strive for strong interface management across other categories as well as ensuring lessons learned from previous projects and supplier experience

Develop and implement vital compliance, sustainability road map, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector

Lead required sourcing activity and handle 3rd party spend in support of low carbon energy projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. Global Business Services, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams)

Build effective and collaborative relationships with collaborators to promote an adaptable way of working that best enables detailed procurement process applications throughout project development, construction, and operations

Lead the team with care and purpose to build an energized and motivated team environment

Key Requirements:

Genuine passion for developing onshore wind and renewables solutions

Experience in supply chain management and/or supply chain and category development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects

Experience and expertise in onshore wind turbine supply chain and contracting required

Understanding of the complexities of onshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, standard processes, and industry trends

Commercial and innovative approach, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of collaborators

Strong leadership skills with track record of leading and motivating strong teams in a global and regional matrix structure

Understanding of cost drivers and risk/rewards tradeoffs on contracts and ability to demonstrate visibility and overall value delivery

Previous experience in procurement and market competitive analysis

Ability to perform efficiently in a team environment, collaborating with contractors, suppliers, and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and considerate personal characteristics

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an outstanding environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.