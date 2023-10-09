Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Join our Team and advance your career as an



OpEx Manager Austria

The Operations Excellence Manager will lead a team to provide ongoing continues improvement in terms of tools, systems, processes, operational costs and trainings. They will support delivery of the strategic, financial and business objectives. They will be responsible for supporting safe and compliant operations, customer and partner experience. They play a key role in handling and optimizing site costs and ensuring the business operating model and compliance to processes. The role acts as the central interface to all functions within the local business organisation that interact with stores, customers, partners and colleagues.

Be the owner of all on-site process, continually review in-store processes to find opportunities for new, simpler, and innovative ways of working, improving current policies and procedures as vital and support other stakeholders to develop or change store-based procedures and agree appropriate plans for successful implementation.

Be the business product owner of on-site systems (esp. POS/ BOS), support structure and both efficiency tools (DFE app/ SCO/ Task Manager etc) and agenda incl. the local labour model & be the local voice

Contribute to centrally lead Europe OpEx projects to validate that systems and processes meet the requirements of the business at store level and that they simplify the duties of store leaders, partners and field teams.

Participate in the conceptualisation and innovation process by being externally aware within the market and sharing ideas around how to improve systems and workflow through automation and simplification.

Maintain line manager responsibility for supporting the implementation at store level of all retail business change

Manage local OpEx team and hold direct reports accountable through appropriate performance management, employee lifecycles interventions and on the job feedback

To appropriately challenge business stakeholders on the output of effective work by ensuring a full understanding and analysis of all relevant store data, information insight

Hold to account the training team to ensure the relevant interventions are in place to keep knowledge up to date, relevant and delivery is efficient.

To interface & collaborate seamlessly with the local business and support with central initiatives to standardise and continuously improve business processes across M&C Europe

Play a lead role in the planning and execution of all supporting tools and references to support our field teams delivery of positive results.

Extend operational expertise, process and tools across all channels of trade to ensure consistency

Actively support the Cost Optimization Lead & Customer Operations Lead through advocacy and active support to drive the transformation towards a customer-focused and cost driven company

Completed studies in business or marketing field is a preference

Project management qualifications is beneficial

Leadership of geographically dispersed and large multi-layered teams

Strong Retail & or Operations Management experience

internal and external stakeholder management,

Understanding of retail offers and partnerships

MOC experience, capable of leading the business & people through integration activities with a consistent record of accomplishments in continuous improvement projects and problem solving.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package: a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 5000,- with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Company car will also be available for you

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Two days working from home per week

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



