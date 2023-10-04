Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. OpEx Senior Manager Central Cluster (m/f/d), limited till 31.8.2024

OpEx Senior Manager Central Cluster (m/f/d), limited till 31.8.2024

OpEx Senior Manager Central Cluster (m/f/d), limited till 31.8.2024

  • Location DE: Bochum - Wittener Str. 45, Austria - Wien, Austria - Innsbruck, Poland - Warszawa, Luxembourg - Bertrange, Austria - Feldkirchen, Netherlands - Hague, Netherlands - Weert, Austria - Wiener Neudorf, Netherlands - Utrecht, Poland - Kraków
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069131
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Summary:

Grade F

Responsible for managing a large team to ensure delivery of HSSE, financial profitability, growth performance objectives and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail by maintaining consistent operating standards in full compliance with legislation and BP policies/procedures.


Job Description:

.


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp