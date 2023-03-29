Site traffic information and cookies

OpEx and Systems Lead

  • Location Germany - Flexible, Poland - Flexible, Spain - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146943BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Employment type : 2 year fixed term contract.

The role will require significant travel, up to 90% with extended periods away from home.

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK Germany Spain Poland.

About the role:
The Op Ex and Systems Project Manager is responsible for supporting as part of the team that is developing the convenience retail growth plan. Their role will be to determine the future operational processes, systems and tools that will be required to operate the stores given the decisions that are taken as part of the plan. They will contribute to the decision making around digital development for store operations, the most productive way to enable the chosen offers and operational recommendations around operating model.
What you’ll be supporting:

  • To provide operational input into building business cases and linking with relevant members of the Op Ex team to support this.
  • Work directly with product managers & I&E technical teams to provide business requirements and understand dependencies in order to agree timelines and phasing of digital developments.
  • To appraise as is op ex and systems landscape in market and identify any prerequisites to be delivered to enable the retail growth plan and to work with the appropriate stakeholders to resolve these
  • To be responsible for working with the productivity and process teams to complete gap analysis and propose a roadmap for deployment of activity
  • To be responsible for ascertaining the commercial impact of any changes to IT infrastructure and to ensure this is provided on time for business cases.
  • Responsible for supporting the delivery of effective business change by developing suitable material to support capability (tools, frameworks and delivery models) in collaboration with the training product manager
  • Key interface between Op Ex and convenience teams to ensure alignment and that all appropriate stakeholders are supporting the programme.
  • Interface with other sub entities and regions to understand where we can adopt learnings and best practise
  • Manage day to day operational elements of the project and problem solve any issues that are raised escalating where support is required
  • Responsible for delivering against the objectives of the project and delivering against key metrics.
  • To manage the appropriate stakeholder relationships to ensure input is secured and delivered on time
  • Manage external partner relationships where required

Your experience might include:

  • Retail manager experience and understanding of bp store operational processes and policies
  • External retail experience would be an advantage
  • A good understanding of other business areas and functions that input into the day to day operations at site level.
  • Good management skills organising, delegation and motivation Well-developed communication skills
  • MOST engineering or understanding of labour standards a benefit
  • Be an expert on retail operations and how to analyse business performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

