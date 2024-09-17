Operating Management Systems & Audit Manager (DPA)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Part of the MD&I HSE team; supporting bp Shipping (bpS) and reporting to the bp Shipping HSE Senior manager, the OMS, Audit manager and Designated Person Ashore (DPA) will support bp Shipping in maintaining its licence to operate externally within the maritime environment and privilege to operate within bp.

This varied role is also responsible as the DPA; a statutory role all international shipping companies are required to maintain in accordance with the IMO’s International Safety Management (ISM) Code to ensure the safe operation of each company-operated vessel and to provide a link between the company and those on-board.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead a globally located team of trained and qualified OMS Audit & Training Superintendents. The team is responsible for;

1. Undertaking internal audits of bpS’s fleet of internationally trading oil tankers and LNG carriers, in compliance with the ISM and ISPS Codes and with ISO14001:2015;

2. Provision of on-board training focused on specific areas of perceived weakness or high potential risk; and

3. Providing general support to the bpS HSE team.

Responsible for managing the cycle of internal and external audits of bpS’s ships and offices in accordance with applicable statutory requirements and in accordance with bp’s OMS.

Ensure effective management of OMS within shipping.

Hold the statutory position of Designated Person Ashore (DPA) as required by the International Safety Management (ISM) Code.

Act as a principal point of contact for Flag administrations under which the bp Shipping-managed fleet operates.

Act as a principal point of contact for seagoing crew in the event of grievances or of safety/pollution-related concerns and ensure resulting investigations progress in a satisfactory manner.

Work closely with the Shipping HSE Senior Manager to ensure the safety management system continues to comply with the ISM code.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Ability to successfully lead teams.

Proven experience of leading a shipping-based HSE or audit programme in an office environment as a senior leader.

Deep understanding of the ISM and ISO14001:2015 codes.

Ability to influence across disciplines at all levels of the organisation.

Experience of building effective relationships with external regulators and stakeholders.

A proven self starter with an inquisitive and thoughtful approach to supporting business risk management with strong ability to respectively challenge.

Relevant experience of ISM audits or ISO14001:2015 audits with proven performance record.

Ability to manage complex issues successfully with senior stakeholders.

Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills.

Proven understanding of audit action management.

Knowledge of bp’s OMS and management systems compliant with any of the following: ISO 18001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and ISM Code (not essential but would be advantageous).

Essential Education:

Master or Chief Engineer certificate of competency with seagoing experience in a senior rank onboard tankers or gas carriers; or equivalent experience gained in a relevant shore-based role supported by professional and/or post-degree qualifications and experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.