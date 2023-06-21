Operating Model Design and Effectiveness Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



Operating Model Design & Effectiveness Lead

Bp is on a journey to become an Integrated Energy Company and is at the forefront of the energy transition. As we evolve our business model, our operating model evolves in turn. The Operating Model Design and Effectiveness team brings together deep expertise in operating model analysis and target operating model definition to design solutions that meet the specific needs of our businesses and the enterprise.

As a Lead within the practice, you will work with senior business and People and Culture (HR) leaders to evolve the operating model of bp to be an Integrated Energy Company, linking all the component parts of human capital, the new strategy and CAPEX to ensure we are designing the BP of the future.

What you’ll be doing:

Interpreting new business strategies and models into operating models in emerging and renewable energy vectors

Defining target operating model designs and using people and org data to assess current state operating model to understand the gaps and strengths to leverage

Service definition, value stream mapping and process analysis to improve workflows across operating models

Organisation design of leadership teams including key roles, accountabilities and governance models

Translating top level decision making into detailed organisation design, including job descriptions, role impacts, consultation preparation and HR support

Designing and delivering complex transformations, aimed at helping our businesses become more agile and adaptable

Defining the change strategy and plans to help leaders embed new cultures and ways of working across their organisations

We Are Looking for someone with the following skills:

Target Operating Model definition

Organisation design process

Organisational diagnostics

Transformation strategy and definition

Change management

Organisational agility transformations

Agile organisation operating model definition

Experience of winning hearts and minds and putting people at the heart of the transformation

The ability to take ownership and deliver results in challenging, client-facing environments

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Experience in the energy industry an advantage

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change Management, Digital Transformation Strategy, Global Transformation, Operating Model Development, Operating Model Implementation, Organizational Changes, Organizational Design, Organizational Diagnosis, Organizational Governance, Organizational Models, Organizational Structures, Organizational Systems, Target Operating Model, Transformational Management, Transformation Design, Transformation Strategy, Workplace Transformation



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.