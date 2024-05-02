Operation Excellence Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Operational Excellence Manager role exists to lead various process enhancement projects for customer function. Provide support to service delivery managers in creating efficiencies in terms for value, FTEs and Customer experience. Provide support to the Regional Head of Customer in building sustainable capabilities within the function as well as the development and implementation of the Tower strategy and plans.

The Operational Excellence Manger will manage an enabling team and be responsible for the improvements of customer service business processes.

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

• Lead Ops excellence team and work towards value delivery inline with business strategy.

• Lead the data analytics and insights and act as a decision support system. Ensure the team delivers insightful reporting dashboards and manage the coordination within cross functional teams as required.

• Lead and review the process improvement & enhancement initiatives for the processes. Act as a bridge and lead conversations with central Opex, DS&T and Technology for transformation projects and digital deployment.

• Lead periodic idea generation campaigns for inclusive initiatives

• Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and customers as required to resolve critical issue support in RCA and close loop of controlled processes.

• Run regular engagement on continuous improvement projects, act as a mentor for LEAN / small scale projects.

• Actively support & contribute in critical metric management, Strategic alignment with business and ensure key inputs are articulated in required forums to support superior service delivery.

• Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and support / drive incident investigations.

• Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies, and ISO standards across the organisation.

Continuous Improvement

• Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to explore process enhancement opportunities.

• Support and partner the projects that are part of transformation at organisational level. Create bench strength within the team to support multi-fold project across the business landscape.

• Proactively plan, develop, and monitor implementation of improved processes by bringing to bear technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard methodologies, and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required. Set up and support quality assurance model.

• Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers, and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Manage key contractors and supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.

• Support the development and implementation of policies, procedures, and practices in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry best-in-class practices and global process standardisation

• Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

• Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve, and develop digital solutions for complex, called out and systemic operational problems to ensure consistency & sustainability of Ops delivery

Leadership and Supervisory

• Support the implementation of the C&P tower strategy within the organisation.

• Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct performance appraisals, reward, and subject area employees.

• Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.

• Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure competency in performing Tower activities.

• Support the development of a high-performance culture within teams promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations.

• Identify training opportunities focused on building capability of the team.

Key strategic accountabilities:

• Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most important and complex problems.

• Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours, and attitudes.

• Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

• Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

• Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key Challenges:

Accelerating the delivery of projects that are managed globally

Aligning common goals with various technology teams

Requirement to work some Public Holidays



Qualification & Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education and Experience

• Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

• 12-15 years post degree experience with demonstrated ability in a Business process improvement or Digital transformation

• Any project management certifications (Lean, Agile – Scrum / Product management, Prince 2 , PMP etc.)

• Previous experience with relevant process understanding is an advantage.



Skills and competencies:

• Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

• Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

• Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

• Exceptional time management and organisational skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns.

• Exceptional customer savvy, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

• Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

• Strong understanding of critical initiatives and converting those into tangible action plans for the relevant region

• Experience using Azure / JIRA and MS Office applications.

• Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to manage conflicting deadlines by effectively delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure deliverables are met.







Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.