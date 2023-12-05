Operation Managers x2 (Operation Installation Manager and Operation Site Manager)

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Would you like to join our Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) Production team to lead the business delivery, operational integrity and safety of a complex offshore/onshore assets?We are seeking an experienced Operation Managers (OIM) and Operation Site Manager (OSM) who will lead any emergency response required on site, be responsible for the safety of all personnel on the platform as well as creating a strong and inclusive work environment !The OIM and OSM are leadership roles which serve as members of the Asset Leadership Team and are the primary point of day to day direction and prioritization of the site based teams to deliver safe, efficient and compliant operations through leadership of the site teams in the delivery of efficient execution of integrated activities and management of facility risks.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only!The role is available both onshore and offshore.



About the role:

In this role we expect you to:

Be accountable for safely performing work on BP Operated sites through implementing the Upstream CoW (Control of Work) procedure

Be accountable for site adherence to the work management procedure (Specific accountability for high priority/emergent work entry to the integrated schedule and the impact on execution schedule.)

Be accountable for site adherence to the Activity Integration procedure. (Accountable for agreement on 6 week and below integrated schedule against site constraints, management of the operational readiness to undertake work and performance management of execution activities.)

Lead active risk identification and management of operational, personal and process safety risks

Lead the Production team to safely maximise daily production against agreed plans including driving understanding of production losses and actively participating in the area vulnerability process.

Handle organisational competence and capacity to safely implement activities including site emergency capability

Manage and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture

Ensure functional input into performance processes for those with functional deliverables. Identifies capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place

Contribute to development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively managed

Drive business management process for the installation through the requirements of OMS: including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations (if applicable)

About you:

You will have an engineering degree or equivalent experience

We are looking for below crucial skills:

Extensive and relevant onshore or offshore operating experience including senior supervisory roles

Strong HSSE leadership, personal commitment to safety excellence and competence in leading major incidents and emergencies

Detailed knowledge of integrity management systems

Thorough understanding and experience of control of work systems for hydrocarbon facilities risk management

A standout colleague with the ability to clearly and effectively communicate and work within a multi-cultural environment with strong negotiation and interpersonal skills

Ability to integrate with other project and operations fields and to develop an excellent working relationship/communication with senior project and operations leadership

Commitment to developing a national workforce

Full role appointment will require completion and gap closure of Safety Critical Role assessment



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



