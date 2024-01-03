Operation Supervisor (Storage and Handling)

Entity:

To ensure safe and efficient terminal operations in compliance with the Terminal Operating Manual (TOM), ISGOTT and other relevant BP standards & legislation/regulation, especially:• Receipt, Storage and Handling ( S&H) of bulk petroleum / marine products.• Efficient and effective operation of terminal/depot equipment (tanks, pipelines, pumps, meters, vehicles etc.).• Manage performance of staff and contactors towards being “best in class” in the process of storing and handling bulk products• Drive HSE&C commitment towards 100% compliance.• Application of appropriate BP standards inclusive of Integrity Management (IM) and Control of Works (CoW).



Directs the S&H Team in the fields of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSSE) to ensure adherence to legislation and company policy/standards, specifically IM/CoW and the local Management of Change (MoC) practice.

Champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.

Ensures that adequate security procedures are adhered to safeguard assets & people in the interest of BP, its customers, and other stakeholders.

Ensures that bulk fuel receipt either by ship or pipeline and storage at the terminal / depot is carried out according to the requirements of TOM & that all critical tasks procedures are consistently adhered to.

Manage product loss/gain during receipt and storage with object of keeping in-transit & storage loss/ gain within tolerance.

Ensures bulk fuel is dispatched in accordance with laid down procedures.

Manages product quality of all bulk fuels during S&H stewardship.

Ensure Contractors adhere to the Control of Work standards.

Monitor performance of yard staff and contractors by observing them in action against appropriate task procedures.

Sets performance target and implements measures to optimise performance.

Builds a culture of operational excellence within the team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring.