Operation Supervisor (Storage and Handling)

To ensure safe and efficient terminal operations in compliance with the Terminal Operating Manual (TOM), ISGOTT and other relevant BP standards & legislation/regulation, especially:
Directs the S&H Team in the fields of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSSE) to ensure adherence to legislation and company policy/standards, specifically IM/CoW and the local Management of Change (MoC) practice.
Champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.
Ensures that adequate security procedures are adhered to safeguard assets & people in the interest of BP, its customers, and other stakeholders.
Ensures that bulk fuel receipt either by ship or pipeline and storage at the terminal / depot is carried out according to the requirements of TOM & that all critical tasks procedures are consistently adhered to.
Manage product loss/gain during receipt and storage with object of keeping in-transit & storage loss/ gain within tolerance.
Ensures bulk fuel is dispatched in accordance with laid down procedures.
Manages product quality of all bulk fuels during S&H stewardship.
Ensure Contractors adhere to the Control of Work standards.
Monitor performance of yard staff and contractors by observing them in action against appropriate task procedures.
Sets performance target and implements measures to optimise performance.
Builds a culture of operational excellence within the team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring.
Creates an enabling environment that promotes and recognises individual and team efforts and develops the skills and capabilities of the team. All staff within line control are required to have clear accountabilities and those that are significantly impacted by IM and CoW are required to have undertaken competency assessments, feed back conversations and have competency development action plans. All consultants and contractors are also required to conform to BP Standards.
Technical Diploma or 5 years Operational Terminal experience.
2 to 3 years supervisory experience.
To exercise overall control over and the supervision of:
The bunkering operation in the Cape Town Harbour area
Shipping operation staff
Gas Oil and Mogas stocks ensuring adequate supplies. This involves the receipt of product both from the refinery, vessels(ships) road and rail tankers.
Manage operating expenditure.
6 x S&H operators
1 x S&H assistant supervisor
3 x Gantry operators
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
