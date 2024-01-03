Site traffic information and cookies

Operation Supervisor (Storage and Handling)

  • Location South Africa - Cape Town
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ053973
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

To ensure safe and efficient terminal operations in compliance with the Terminal Operating Manual (TOM), ISGOTT and other relevant BP standards & legislation/regulation, especially:
• Receipt, Storage and Handling ( S&H) of bulk petroleum / marine products.
• Efficient and effective operation of terminal/depot equipment (tanks, pipelines, pumps, meters, vehicles etc.).
• Manage performance of staff and contactors towards being “best in class” in the process of storing and handling bulk products
• Drive HSE&C commitment towards 100% compliance.
• Application of appropriate BP standards inclusive of Integrity Management (IM) and Control of Works (CoW).


Job Description:

Key Results/Accountabilities Expected from Role

  • Directs the S&H Team in the fields of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSSE) to ensure adherence to legislation and company policy/standards, specifically IM/CoW and the local Management of Change (MoC) practice.

  • Champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.

  • Ensures that adequate security procedures are adhered to safeguard assets & people in the interest of BP, its customers, and other stakeholders.

  • Ensures that bulk fuel receipt either by ship or pipeline and storage at the terminal / depot is carried out according to the requirements of TOM & that all critical tasks procedures are consistently adhered to.

  • Manage product loss/gain during receipt and storage with object of keeping in-transit & storage loss/ gain within tolerance.

  • Ensures bulk fuel is dispatched in accordance with laid down procedures.

  • Manages product quality of all bulk fuels during S&H stewardship.

  • Ensure Contractors adhere to the Control of Work standards.

  • Monitor performance of yard staff and contractors by observing them in action against appropriate task procedures.

  • Sets performance target and implements measures to optimise performance.

  • Builds a culture of operational excellence within the team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring.

  • Creates an enabling environment that promotes and recognises individual and team efforts and develops the skills and capabilities of the team. All staff within line control are required to have clear accountabilities and those that are significantly impacted by IM and CoW are required to have undertaken competency assessments, feed back conversations and have competency development action plans. All consultants and contractors are also required to conform to BP Standards.

Experience & Expertise (Typical educational qualification& experience)

Educational Background

  • Technical Diploma or 5 years Operational Terminal experience.

Experience (years and nature)

  • 2 to 3 years supervisory experience.

Economic Dimensions Associated With Role (depot specific data)

To exercise overall control over and the supervision of:

  • The bunkering operation in the Cape Town Harbour area

  • Shipping operation staff

  • Gas Oil and Mogas stocks ensuring adequate supplies. This involves the receipt of product both from the refinery, vessels(ships) road and rail tankers.

  • Manage operating expenditure.

SUBORDINATES

  • 6 x S&H operators

  • 1 x S&H assistant supervisor

  • 3 x Gantry operators


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

