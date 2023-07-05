Operation Support Supervisor

Job summary

You will be part of our bp Pulse Operations team Netherlands. This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

Developing and implementing a master database to store, monitor and share operational data (eg site and equipment data for asset management, site events, internal and external site checks, customer reviews, on-site training schedules)

Manage and control cash cost budget (>2m€) for Operations including invoice control, creating purchase order and shopping cards, Group Financial Outlook preparation and support annual planning process. Own relationship and steer external purchasing contractors.

Ensure end to end process (work breakdown structure creation, capitalization and revenue expenditure reclasses etc.) in support with Operations manager for the received goods and services are in place and executed in right order for bp pulse in Benelux countries.

Develop and implement robust administration and support processes / tools to manage the external relationship to business partners for grid usage and electricity contracts as well as ensuring smooth handover and daily operation.

Create and implement key project management processes to maintain operational reliability. Support Operations & Integration manager for project management office related activities based on ad-hoc or project basis.

Monitor and control the commissioning process and the successful hand-over from Execution to Operation, owning the operational punch list monitoring together with EV Change coach to support a stable close out process.

Support the Operation section in HSSE incident management events.

Responsible for the continuous improvement of internal tools and processes to achieve operational excellence.

Operating Management System coordinator and ambassador for EV Operations in Benelux.

Supporting the Operations & Integration manager in each applicable region of the Benelux countries to contribute to the success of Operations, by daily controls through Back-end and by sharing knowledge & best practices.

Working closely with project managers in each applicable region to contribute to the success of the project.

Playing a distinctive role in managing the externally committed 100,000 EV units by 2030.

The incumbent delivers the following outcomes: Zero HSSE incidents Uptime above 98%



We have the following requirements:

A Bachelor's degree is required – in (international) Management or similar.

A thorough understanding of the operating model of the operational EV business.

A strong experience in terms of track record on continuous improvement (delivering, initiating, and managing).

Strong knowledge of administration and cost controlling processes and tools within bp (SAP, Microsoft Office).

Supporting complex project management and project communication

Experience in software configuration and implementation

Accustomed to working independently and taking on responsibility to deliver best results.

Direct experience of the applicable standards and programs to support the delivery of the role.

Fluent in English and Dutch.



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload prioritization



