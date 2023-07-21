Operational Digital Implementation Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The purpose of Site Systems Super User is to ensure smooth operations of legacy site systems in local market to enable seamless customer experience at sites as well as to enable site colleagues to effectively perform their daily tasks.

The person in this role will be responsible for supporting all issues related to legacy site systems, prioritizing system related tickets, managing relationships with technology partners and I&E product owner, and will act as a single point for escalating tickets in the local market.

Accountabilities :

• Act as a subject matter expert and product support for legacy site systems for all teams in local market.

• Work closely with operations, technology partners and I&E product owners on root cause analysis, issue resolution and initiate corrective action to ensure that the same issues will not repeat.

• Manage and prioritize tickets related to legacy system issues in local market.

• Act as a central point for escalating tickets related to legacy system issues in local market with appropriate stakeholders and coordinate all escalations according to the central escalation framework.

• Carry out impact assessment of system issues, including financial impact and impact on customer experience, to support ticket prioritization and escalations.

• Manage relationships with technology partners and I&E product owners to ensure the right level of support with issue resolution, especially during crisis situations.

• Manage communication to operations teams and sites related to ticket resolution updates and changes in system landscape and functionality. Work closely with Site Comms & Activity Planning Lead on preparing communications related to site systems.

• Work closely with Systems and Support Senior Manager and Site System Superusers across ESA on cross-market issue prioritization, resolving issues impacting multiple markets and best practice sharing.

• Drive improvements and efficiencies into the current system landscape, support site data management and host middleware such as ROSI plus

• Responsible for coordinating system releases and testing

• Work closely with Site Comms and Activity Planning Lead to ensure that all additional system related activities at sites are aligned with the overall activity plan and feasible from capacity management perspective.

• Administration and management of user access rights

Experience:



• Operational Retail experience required

• Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes

• Extensive experience in providing support for systems and applications, investigating root cause analysis, prioritizing tickets and managing escalations.

• Extensive experience in working cross-functionally.

• Experience in data analysis and estimation of business impact.

• Demonstrated strong stakeholder engagement with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships

• Demonstrated strong communication and influencing skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors

Skills & Competencies:



• Customer Focus

• Commercial Acumen

• Operational Excellence

• Data analysis

• Digital Leadership & Innovation

• Change management

• Communication & Influencing

• Agility





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.