Operational Excellence Advisor NZ

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Retail Operations Excellence Advisor responsible to act as the operations lead input and gatekeeper between the operations teams that implement the Retail offer and the business stakeholders who support and develop the offer or program in service of our M&C strategy across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). In working with these stakeholders, you would be responsible for the operational roll out of the plan including communications, support tools, programs, policies, procedures, costs, and training to ensure initiatives are implemented into store excellently and are operationally fit for purpose prior to launch.
Key to this role is the maintenance of operational support tools and processes to ensure that throughout retail operation, the initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable, efficient, effective and customer focused manner. This involves influencing & establishing a culture of operational excellence by continuously improving operational effectiveness, listening, and acting on operational feedback, providing input into key governance decisions, optimising costs and ultimately enables the delivery of our Reimagining Retail strategy across ANZ
Reporting to the Retail Operations Excellence Manager and will be accountable for the operational excellence of a portfolio of activity for process and procedure across all stores in AUS and NZ. Will hold decision accountability for and including:
Oversees the vendors used / required to operate stores across ANZ (eg. O’Kellys, Armaguard)
Driving cost and operational efficiencies
VoE scores for retail teams’ engagement
Operational excellence in store through program execution
What you can expect in the role:
Ensures personal compliance with safety and ethics rules and processes, following procedures and demonstrating strong leadership of values and behaviours to reduce all key high frequency and/or high consequence risks.
Ensure all stores achieve the required standards across their allocated portfolios to drive CX measures.
Being present in store regularly to witness how the process, procedures and tools are helping support our strategy delivery, and if areas of improvement are identified, capitalize on them through continuous improvement.
Ensure application of a ‘do-learn-do’ agile mentality, leveraging data and customer insights, and iterating on store processes and procedures to ensure great performance and customer outcomes.
Liaises with peers to implement strategic initiatives the drive operational targets.
Effectively deliver the initiatives into store, pivoting when opportunities for improvement can be made, and challenging themselves and support office teams to work at pace.
Drive a strong “Operational excellence” attitude in the team and across the broader organisation. To be the very best
Accountable for the interface with support office teams to maximise the opportunity in stores.
What we would like to see you bring:
Deep understanding of the retail business and support office teams.
Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business, or related discipline
Strong commercial nous and understanding of end-to-end retail business operations.
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement across process, systems, and tools.
Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment.
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.
Highly competent in communication and influencing.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as Microsoft office
Demonstrated experience in retail operations (BM, Category Mgr equivalent role is ideal)
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
