Operational Excellence Advisor NZ

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Retail Operations Excellence Advisor responsible to act as the operations lead input and gatekeeper between the operations teams that implement the Retail offer and the business stakeholders who support and develop the offer or program in service of our M&C strategy across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). In working with these stakeholders, you would be responsible for the operational roll out of the plan including communications, support tools, programs, policies, procedures, costs, and training to ensure initiatives are implemented into store excellently and are operationally fit for purpose prior to launch.

Key to this role is the maintenance of operational support tools and processes to ensure that throughout retail operation, the initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable, efficient, effective and customer focused manner. This involves influencing & establishing a culture of operational excellence by continuously improving operational effectiveness, listening, and acting on operational feedback, providing input into key governance decisions, optimising costs and ultimately enables the delivery of our Reimagining Retail strategy across ANZ



Reporting to the Retail Operations Excellence Manager and will be accountable for the operational excellence of a portfolio of activity for process and procedure across all stores in AUS and NZ. Will hold decision accountability for and including:

Oversees the vendors used / required to operate stores across ANZ (eg. O’Kellys, Armaguard)

Driving cost and operational efficiencies

VoE scores for retail teams’ engagement

Operational excellence in store through program execution

What you can expect in the role: