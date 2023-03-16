Operational Excellence Lead

Job summary

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

• Support running and evolving the global community of practice for the specific service area

• Establish and own the backlog of experiential service improvements – non system changes needing global solution owner . Working with GSO on prioritising Services systems impacting changes backlog

• Propose measurement standards and measurement approach for service area in collaboration with the Global Experience Owner of the subject matter area

• Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service through-put

• Coordinate plans to measure and improve service levels at global, regional, team and individual level

• Coordinate and track global standard operating procedure and their reviews

• Act as the point of contact for improvement or global alignment of local operating procedures

Projects

• In collaboration with the SDM, adopting the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service enhancing projects

• Tracking and monitoring service enhancing projects, and running projects within the specific service area

• Should have knowledge of creating and maintaining Project charter and creating business cases.

• Managing internal and external resources as needed for projects

• Demonstrating a collaborative and performance driven mindset within the project

• Continually identifying, prioritizing and mitigating project risks and issues, escalating as appropriate

• Presenting and consolidating project status reports 4. Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

• Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

• 4+ years of experience in P&C services and systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting P&C business

• 2+ years’ experience of either project management in both agile and waterfall

• Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects

• Proven skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to P&C systems

• Expert in Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding/experience using Excel. Making Leadership PowerPoint presentations

• Actively working to develop capability in line with the P&C Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.





