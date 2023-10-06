Job summary

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Operational Excellence Lead





In this role You will:

Proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management

Support process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations

Investigation sophisticated/critical items from myProcurement/business and based on that propose and initiate long term fix to avoid recurrence with the same issue in the operations

Represent operations in deployment and transformation squads

Enable Operations to deliver optimally and efficiently

Day to day operational customer engagement (bp & 3rd party)

Driving standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Quality assurance (e2e, samples, savings)

Prepare and analyze the outcomes resulted from Procurement related challenges

Operations support for BCP & Risk Management activities

We have the following requirements:

5+ years experience in business services, outsourcing or similar, in-depth knowledge of Procure to pay processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Experience in process management.

Have experience in participation in process re-design initiatives.

A strong background of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in large scale process re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Ability to connect with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to empower cross functional and diverse teams.

Good strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel; PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



