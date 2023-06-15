X
Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the sales team by using advanced technical capabilities for the delivery of pricing activities, including pricing execution and price list management, providing timely information on individual and sales channel performance and spend/program effectiveness, and driving cross-functional collaboration to establish fair and equitable targets by channel and individual. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As part of the M&C Sales Operations team, this role is responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent customer experience positively impacting customer retention and income generation. The Operational Excellence Manager will ensure that operational processes are fit for purpose, applied consistently, well detailed and managed. Processes should adhere to bp’s legal and financial requirements; minimize risk for bp. The role is customer centric and ensures customers are our focal point. This role will be responsible for defining, implementing, and continually improving our operational processes. This role will report into US M&C Americas Sales Operations Senior Manager.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.