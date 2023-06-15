Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the sales team by using advanced technical capabilities for the delivery of pricing activities, including pricing execution and price list management, providing timely information on individual and sales channel performance and spend/program effectiveness, and driving cross-functional collaboration to establish fair and equitable targets by channel and individual. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



As part of the M&C Sales Operations team, this role is responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent customer experience positively impacting customer retention and income generation. The Operational Excellence Manager will ensure that operational processes are fit for purpose, applied consistently, well detailed and managed. Processes should adhere to bp’s legal and financial requirements; minimize risk for bp. The role is customer centric and ensures customers are our focal point. This role will be responsible for defining, implementing, and continually improving our operational processes. This role will report into US M&C Americas Sales Operations Senior Manager.

Lead and enable coordinated solutions across cross functional teams to drive continuous improvement and deliver operational excellence in getting customer basics right.

Provide our customers a seamless experience; enable a crafted customer transactional experience through automation, standardization and process simplification.

Connect digital through to process standardization and optimization

Agile program & CI leader for Sales – inspire change & automation in end-to-end processes including master data

Manager for WC & EC Contract Management roles

This role will use customer insights, market intelligence and digital technology to define how we do business now and in the future

Manage the operational performance framework areas: trends, analysis, metrics, and response plans to achieve & sustain desired levels of performance vs. targeted kpi’s

Partner to bring Voice of Customer & business context for roadmap & prioritization

Identify and prioritize CI and enhancements feature requests from the business and system modifications required to support new programs and offers.

Liaison into I&E Product management(salesforce, bpconnection, docusign). Support discovery squads for digital agenda, prioritization, new business opportunities.

End to end business SME for customer engagement - customer portal (Bp Connection, Salesforce & Docusign) – Contribute to Customer Portal strategy to improve usability and deliver a positive customer experience.

Process/tool development for Sales growth and onboarding (Pulse (EV), ROS, Pulse (EV), Franchise offer, Fleet, Bio, etc)

Salesforce center of excellence – Sales enablement – sales cloud, service cloud

Evaluate new proposed working moving to sales and sales op

Identifying and incorporating standard processes across M&C and bp.

Optimize the end-to-end Order 2 Cash value chain to achieve operational excellence in our service levels, process performance, and easy of doing business



Bachelor’s Degree, Business, Marketing, Finance, Operational Management (or related)

Minimum 10+ years of experience in managing a team in Customer/Sales Operations, Customer Service, and Business Operations

Salesforce – 2+ years of experience

Experience with performance management and visualization tools i.e. Power BI.

Meaningful customer engagement, order 2 cash knowledge and business operational experience in B2B AND B2C

Experience with leading large programs and initiatives to successful outcomes

Strong commercial, financial and sales competence

Strong application, knowledge, and experience in Digital and System advancements and transformations programs

A proven track record of success in improving customer experience, operations, and business performance

Experience working with multi-functional partners

Experience with Commercial contract management life cycle



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



