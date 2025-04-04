Operational Excellence Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As the world and bp are changing, the Finance, Business & Technology (FBT) organization has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to build innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by growth environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, attitude and our values and behaviours.



This role in a Global Capability Center is to optimize processes, drive a culture of continuous improvement and improve performance, while aligning with global standards and business goals. This role should ensure all methodologies, frame improveme works and procedures are effectively implemented throughout the department & function. They will need to closely collaborate with the leadership team and business collaborators to translate quality & training objectives into actionable plans. Through meticulous monitoring of performance metrics and informative data analysis, the Quality & Training Manager should possess a Continuous Improvement attitude and should be a people centric individual. They will be responsible for variety of deliverables that come under the scope of Quality & Training and hence should have a Growth mindset to help bp stay ahead of the competition and make a positive impact in the organization. One of their core responsibilities will be to motivate and guide their team towards achieving and exceeding high standards in bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

Key Accountabilities

The individual must have a people-centric approach and lead team. They must be dedicated and should have strong interpersonal skills, customer management skills and mentor skills.

In this role required to encourage, empower, and optimally guide the people supporting Quality, Training activities. Quick learner and display a problem-solving attitude.

As a manager proficient in quality management systems, tools and principles to effectively oversee and improve the quality standards in the function and hence must also be proficient in various methodologies such as agile, Lean & Six Sigma.

Responsible for the implementation and smooth running of the Quality Framework.

The incumbent need to oversee and take ownership for the Quality Control and Assurance activities. Test, audit, review and address defects. They must also implement preventative measures to minimize future issues.

They should be able to conduct TNA/TNI and use the information effectively to promote development for the workforce. Must develop training plans and assesses the impact of training programs on employee performance and overall business results and drive them to meet the critical metrics or Objectives.

Supervise and manage all existing SOPs, Training Content, updates and knowledge articles to ensure they are always kept updated and are meeting compliance standards.

Collaborate and work with various teams and collaborators to clearly understand the business needs render them into solutions so that the Business and Process leaders will be empowered to make decisions based on data, facts and insights.

Strong analytical approach and provide insights and reports for the management team. Collaborate with other teams and departments in their role.

Provide direction and leadership for various related projects to deliver improvement and benefit to the organization and the business collaborators. Manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.

As an Operational Excellence manager, they must stay updated about the industry standard methodologies and on new developments, including the emerging tools, technologies and methodologies.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience from an accredited university or college in a relevant field.

Quality and Training management experience.

Knowledge of compliance requirements.

Relevant certifications in Quality principles such as Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, etc.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Must have 15-20 years of overall work experience.

Must have demonstrated ability in the Quality, process & developmental training area and knowledge management.

Should have Experience in managing on-shore and off-shore collaborators at different levels. Must be a great teammate and enjoy working with people.

Mentor and empower the team to deliver high performance, should have facilitation skills.

Candidate must possess Perseverance, Analytical skills, Critical thinking skills, Problem-solving skills and be outcome oriented to be successful.

Excellent presentation skills and the ability to articulate sophisticated, technical concepts to cross functional audiences

A deep understanding of quality management principles and methodologies, such as ISO 9001 standards.

Successful completion of Green belt/Black belt projects and certification.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.