Operational Excellence Manager UK

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As Operations Excellence Manager UK you will be responsible for supporting safe and compliant operations, customer and partner experience and providing support to the delivery of our financial plans.

You will play a key role in leading and optimizing site costs and act as the central interface to all functions within the local business organisation that interact with stores, customers, partners and colleagues.

As part of the OpEx leadership team, the role is accountable for removing obstacles and working alongside key collaborators in the Op Ex team to centralise activity where sensible and to then agree what activities must remain in market.

Key Responsibilities:

Improving current policies and procedures, supporting other partners to develop or change store-based procedures and agree appropriate plans for successful implementation.

Ensure synchronization in planning, execution and review within the OpEx organisation

Connect and engage key partners in​ order to direct focus and resources and prioritize activities based on business value and strategy

Be the business product owner of on-site systems (esp. POS/ BOS), support structure and both productivity tools (DFE app/ SCO/ Task Manager etc) and agenda incl. the local labour model & be the local voice

Lead the local OpEx team through appropriate performance management, employee lifecycles interventions and on the job feedback

To appropriately challenge business partners on the output of effective work by ensuring a full understanding and analysis of all relevant store data, information insight and KPI’s

To ensure that the retail operations team is always legal, safe and compliant, working alongside the HSSE team to create and improve on safety related processes and procedures

Participate in the conceptualisation and innovation process by being externally aware within the market and sharing ideas around how to improve systems and ways of working through automation and simplification ​

Key Skills:

Leadership experience of geographically dispersed and large multifaceted teams

Strong Retail / Operations Management experience

Strong change management experience, capable of leading people through integration activities and leading continuous improvement projects

Strong project/programme management experience

Strong partner management

In-depth knowledge of retail operations processes

Strong interpersonal skills with all levels of the organisation, emphasis on oral presentation skills, facilitation, coaching and feedback.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.