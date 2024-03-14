Operational Excellence Reporting Team lead

Job summary

The role supports delivery of BP business and functional goals by driving efficient reporting strategies across the end-to-end Procurement processes. The role guides in managing Procurement policies, standards and controls, you will collaborate with various partners and understand business requirements, design and develop Power BI reports and dashboards, and provide actionable recommendations based on data analysis.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Procurement Reporting Team Lead, your responsibilities include being responsible for a team that generates and analyses, procurement-related reports. Collaboration with multi-functional teams, maintaining data integrity, and optimizing reporting processes are crucial aspects of this role.

This role will require interaction with procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs, also lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team.

You need to have an understanding of data visualization principles, proficiency in Power BI, and the ability to communicate sophisticated data concepts to non-technical audiences, transforming raw data into relevant insights through the use of Microsoft Power BI.

Design, develop, and maintain Power BI reports and dashboards that effectively communicate insights. Implement standard methodologies for data visualization to ensure clarity and accuracy. Use DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) for creating custom calculations and measures. Integrate data from various sources into Power BI for comprehensive reporting.

Ensure data quality and accuracy through data cleansing and validation processes. You'll handle data collection, ensure accuracy, and communicate insights to support strategic decision-making. Additionally, you may be involved in identifying trends, implementing improvements, and fostering a data-driven culture within the function.

Ensure transparency of data collection and collation processes to demonstrate data integrity ensuring BP policy alignment in Procurement operations and provide insights on key performance indicators. Ownership of data quality tenable evidence-based decision making, demonstrates understanding of standard reporting principles, procedures, and industry accepted analytics tool.

Inspire, coach and partner with procurement operation teams, development teams and business product owners to define roadmap to deliver outcomes with insightful reporting strategies whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

Partner with the wider procurement organisation to ensure the procurement activities are achieving optimal performance against implemented in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies and procedures.

Providing sound technical expertise supporting information security & risk activities specific to Information Security Engineering you'll facilitate the delivery of security solutions to projects across design, building and execution phases. Supporting the development and implementation of information security controls and report on the efficiency. Supporting the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, you will also ensure all activities adhere to the relevant standards. Reporting on the effectiveness of security procedures and making appropriate recommendations as well as driving implementation.

Coordinating with procurement partners to understand reporting needs and translating those into actionable insights will be key.

Team management- You'll guide team in adhering to best practices, staying updated on industry trends, and continuously improving reporting efficiency. Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and effective communication are essential for success in this role.

In addition to technical expertise, your role also requires strong leadership skills along with Cultivating a positive work environment. Encouraging open communication, resolving conflicts, and empowering team members to excel in their roles are integral aspects.

Work closely with teams to understand their analytical needs. Communicate findings and insights to both technical and non-technical partners.

Supervise and optimize Power BI reports for performance and efficiency. Solve issues related to data connectivity, transformations, and visualization.

Cultivate a collaborative and impactful team culture, providing guidance on individual and collective goals. Effective communication, both within the team and with partners, is crucial for ensuring alignment with overall business objectives.

Lead by example, promoting professional development, and adapting to changing priorities will contribute to the success of your team and the procurement function as a whole.

Ensure reporting initiatives are presented basis requirements of GBS Procurement Leadership, and relevant Project Management & Governance groups.

Establish and maintain systematic multi-functional integration, resource management optimisation to assure constraints to be minimized or mitigated.

Effective and coordinated change control processes, risks and issues are managed, including building a risk culture within the teams.

Ability to inspire, mentor, and align the team's efforts with strategic objectives will be pivotal in achieving success in the procurement reporting function.

Adaptability and a forward-thinking approach will enable you to navigate challenges and drive continuous improvement within the team.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements progressive solutions that solve our most exciting and sophisticated problems.

Deliver training and support to end-users on Power BI functionality. Document for Power BI solutions, including data models and report specifications. Always stay updated on the latest Power BI features and industry standard methodologies. Proactively find opportunities for process improvement and optimization.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and attitudes.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities. Drive innovative approaches to improve and support operations, promote the standard methodologies across reporting process.

Outstanding power point presentation and MS excel data analysis skills continuously required.

Education & Experience

Master's or bachelor's degree in a Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Finance, or a related field with certifications in areas like Microsoft Power BI, Power App, SQL/VBA, Power Automat and Data Analytics.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Power BI, including data modelling, report development, and dashboard creation. Solid understanding of SQL and experience on relational databases.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Continuous learning in emerging technologies and industry standard methodologies is essential to stay abreast of the evolving landscape.

Minimum 12 years of experience handling a client / shared-service oriented procurement/finance function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management.

Dynamically responsible experience in procurement, data analysis, or related fields. Practical exposure to reporting tools, data visualization platforms, and a proven track record in managing teams would be advantageous. Given the dynamic nature of procurement, staying informed about industry trends, regulatory changes, and technological advancements is essential.

Must have experience working with multiple source datasets – data mining, data processing and data analytics is required.

Solid understanding of accounting concepts and hands on experience of F&A process (specifically end to end PTP cycle).

Direct agile and transformation management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures, and tools.

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees, working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation, engaging and collaborative way of working. Attitudes

Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of visibility.

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences!

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions.ey Competencies · Project Management - Leads strategic programmes, comprised of multiple related projects. Programmes often lead to setting new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures and leading transitions/outcomes. · Innovation - Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements. · Problem Solving - Applies problem-solving methodologies and tools to diagnose and solve sophisticated and/or sensitive problems. · Risk Management - Leads the identification of risk, inter connectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance. · Analytical Thinking - Identifies and addresses sophisticated, organization-wide or sensitive issues.

Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

Decision Making - Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects delivery of the overall strategy.

Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Accepts innovative approaches, systems, structures and method.

Energize People - Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

Enhance Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the partner. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external partners and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



