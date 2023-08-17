Operational Excellence SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Support running and evolving the global community of practice for the specific service area

• Establish and own the backlog of experiential service improvements – non system changes needing global solution owner . Working with GSO on prioritising Services systems impacting changes backlog

• Propose measurement standards and measurement approach for service area in collaboration with the Global Experience Owner of the subject matter area

• Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service through-put

• Coordinate plans to measure and improve service levels at global, regional, team and individual level

• Coordinate and track global standard operating procedure and their reviews

• Act as the point of contact for improvement or global alignment of local operating procedures

Projects

• In collaboration with the SDM, adopting the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service enhancing projects

• Tracking and monitoring service enhancing projects, and running projects within the specific service area

• Supporting management of the change plan in respective service area

Managing internal and external resources as needed for projects

• Demonstrating a collaborative and performance driven mindset within the project

• Continually identifying, prioritizing and mitigating project risks and issues, escalating as appropriate

• Presenting and consolidating project status reports

Essential Education & Experience

• Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

• 4+ years of experience in P&C P&C services and systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting P&C P&C business

• 2+ years’ experience of either project management in both agile and waterfall

• Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects

• Proven skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to P&C P&C systems

• Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel Actively working to develop capability in line with the P&C Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer service design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.