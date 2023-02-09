Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Operational Information Security Lead will lead an innovative team delivering cyber security tools that allow for rapid search, analytics and visualization of cyber security datasets. We build exclusively on the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can build quickly and scale our services to meet demand. We are looking for leaders who want to work with strong peers in cyber security and big data to build exciting and innovative tools that reduces the window of opportunity for threats and threat actors.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Have experience leading teams of innovative engineers working in Agile delivery / DevOps model building cyber security analytics and tools.

Have deep knowledge and expertise with a wide variety of cyber security logs and datasets including IDS, EDR, Antivirus, Proxy, Firewall, VPN, O365, AD/AAD and more.

Have expertise in at least one language (Python, Java, C#, C/C++)

You are innovative and have a desire to use cyber security data to build advanced tools which automate processes, save time, and provide rich and powerful data analytics capabilities.

You can thrive in an agile environment using Azure DevOps and automated CI/CD pipelines and agile development.

You are comfortable using Azure Data products such as ADLS, Data Explorer and Data Warehouse with some PowerBI understanding or an eagerness to learn these tools rapidly.

You have strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions.

Strong collaborator management skills.

Successful track record of coaching and developing junior team members.

Key responsibilities:

Desirable criteria:

Experience with SIEM and/or Cyber Data Platforms (ArcSight, Qradar, Splunk), Kusto Query Language (KQL)

An external accreditation – recognized by the IT&S Information Security Profession (e.g., CISM, GICSP, CISSP, M.Inst.ISP).

We expect you to hold this accreditation within 12 months of taking up the role.

We also find it desirable if you have an alternative accreditation in industrial control systems.

Exposure to Machine Learning and analytics capabilities within Azure / AWS

Leadership and EQ

Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

A standout colleague, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

Continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

Ability to apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors

Why join us

Leadership: Lead a team developing state-of-the art services and platforms using cyber security data to stop the security threats and limit the window of opportunity for threats and threat actors.Security Engineering: Provide advanced technical expertise in support of information security & risk activities. You will design and deliver security solutions across the BP IT environments. You will lead the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures. One of your top priorities is to ensure all activities adhere to the relevant standards.Relationships: Develop a strong working rapport with other team members to drive innovative initiatives. You will liaise with various teams and senior collaborators across BP, to advise on information security and risks. You will handle third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required. You will use your abilities to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.Technology: Will bring good hands-on skills in key cyber security tools and datasets. You will use your ability to rapidly assess and identify the potential of new technologies with a commercial mentality.Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will champion a culture of operational safety and ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance and improve our cyber security posture.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.