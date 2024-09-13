Operational Intelligence Analyst

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

bp’s intelligence, security & crisis management (ISC) team delivers intelligence, security, crisis management and geopolitical insights across bp’s businesses. bp’s intelligence & international advisory team (I&IA) forms a critical component of ISC, helping the company to assess threat, find opportunity and maximize value through delivery of strategic intelligence. I&IA’s geopolitical intelligence team serves as ISC’s expert resource for intelligence analysis and strategic assessment of geopolitical/security threats.

This role is going to be responsible for the collection, analysis and effective communication of security intelligence to have an impact on some of the company’s most strategically significant decisions.

The intelligence analyst will leverage their substantive knowledge of the region and technical expertise in analytic tradecraft to maintain an effective information collection network, generate a range of reports to alert key personnel of relevant threats to security and business activity, and lead on local incident and trend analysis to assist security and stakeholder management/business continuity.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Operational Intelligence Analyst

(Middle East & Africa)

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply. We also would like to emphasize that applications from a diverse group of candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:

Collect, analyze and effectively disseminate relevant security information to support the intelligence-led decision-making process

Directly support the security risk process using in the Unified Risk Picture (URP): anticipate, monitor and communicate changing threat environments

Work closely with other members of I&IA team to assess the implications of geopolitical events and trends on the threat environment; proactively identify emerging security issues

Work closely with bp’s regional security team to understand business, priorities and issues, ensuring threat information is communicated in a timely manner

Provide oral and written assessments on the threat environment, including to senior bp leaders and decision makers, identifying key developments, trends and issues that have the potential to affect bp activity

Insure effective proactive management of an external network, including with peers, governments, academia and NGOs to ensure regular information flow. Identify new information providers

Be responsible for operating in an ambiguous environment and using judgment to provide valuable analysis to the business

Communicate complicated issues in a concise and effective manner, understanding and properly balancing risk against bp’s business imperatives

Manage the problem of information overload and ‘noise’ by continuously improving analytic tools and techniques

Balance short term requirements with need to horizon scan and anticipate changing threat environments

Reimagine proactive in the identification of potential threats and risks to business activity and the presentation of this information in written reports and verbal briefings

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education degree (Bachelors level minimum) preferred, will consider discipline specific military and civilian qualifications on a case by case basis.

An understanding of the intelligence cycle and its application in a commercial environment particularly high-risk operational areas.

5+ years of Intelligence experience in an analytical environment supporting real time operational activity as well as experience developing and/or modifying information requirements for internal stakeholders.

supporting real time operational activity as well as experience developing and/or modifying information requirements for internal stakeholders. Excellent written and analytical skills as well as the ability of briefing of sensitive information effectively and confidently

Experience with open-source intelligence tools and techniques and demonstrated ability to use data and analysis.

Ability to demonstrate a high level of diligence, strong teamwork, initiative taking and accuracy with limited supervision as well as ability to quickly forge productive relationships and build networks

Ability to draft detailed and accurate reports

Experience with mapping and/or intelligence/information management systems is beneficial

Holding formal certifications in intelligence collection, collection management, intelligence analysis, or other intelligence disciplines from a government agency is an advantage

Ability to travel occasionally across MEA region (sometimes to UK/US too)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Crisis Assessment, Crisis Prevention, Crisis Stabilization, Data Intelligence, Security Intelligence, Stakeholder Management

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.