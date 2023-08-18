Relocation may be negotiable for this role

This role you will partner closely with the business to create and deliver learning solutions, tools, systems and processes and measure their impact. You will need to collaborate with subject area leaders to map learning offers to skill development needs and focused role profiles. You will also gather insights via your network to help build a clear picture of the skills and learning content we have and may require for the future as we Reinvent bp to meet net zero targets.

People & Culture



HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Learning Team and advance your career as an

Operational Learning Lead

This is a global role and can be filled in multiple locations internationally.

In this role, You will:

Lead the performance consulting process to understand current and future learning and development needs. Build a deep understanding of the operations community.

Develop learning demand plans and establish internal faculty needs and supply. Engage the entities to identify and foster technical specialists needed on agile teams to produce learning solutions.

Work with the wider team to identify continuous improvement opportunities and create value. Standardize and modernize learning content, create pathways on bp’s learning platform, grow@bp and career development frameworks.

Lead the curation, design and maintenance of learning solutions in partnership with the shared hub/vendors and other partners.

Act as the product owner in the agile design process to provide learning solutions that solve business problems. Also participates as a squad member for more complex agile projects.

Support the design of impact measurement approaches and lead the review and sharing of results to drive continuous improvement.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree educated - relevant to the energy sector or Learning&Development and professional recognition in adult learning principles, L&D and instructional design.

Fluency in English.

Experience in the Refining and/or Production Operations discipline is highly valued for this job role.

Experience in addressing both employee and business/function capability needs and creating/managing learning solutions to realise them in the specific business context.

Experience in strategic talent development - performance consulting, relationship management and communication skills and a focus on delivering pragmatic learning solutions in response to business challenges. Able to link value to business results.

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization.

Significant experience owning the end-to-end learning lifecycle (needs analysis, design, development, implementation, and evaluation), including managing projects, teams and vendors.

Uses external networks to stay on top of new and emerging learner experience technology.

Job specific competencies include: learning solution scoping and prototyping; multi-modality delivery methods (online self-paced, virtual, instructor-led, LxP); collection, analysis and synthesis of data.

It will be helpful if you have experience designing and creating online learning resources using e-learning authoring tools as well as experience working with agile approaches and methodologies, innovation in capability development, and risk management.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



