Operational Management System of the Future Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Operational Management System (OMS) is a core part of BP’s system of internal control and sets out our principles for good operating practice. Through its application our people deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operations. OMS has two core purposes of helping us manage HSSE and operational risk and ultimately supports us in driving performance improvement.

Working within the Safety & Operational Risk Assurance organisation, the OMS and Requirements team are the custodians of OMS content and have responsibility to ensure that the Framework is kept up to date and aligned with bp business needs. The team has the remit to evolve OMS to be fit for the future and adaptable to evolving businesses and new ventures.

We are seeking a candidate with extensive operational leadership experience to join our team. The role will work closely with the OMS Framework Lead to directly support the development and delivery of a progressive OMS of the Future strategy.

Whilst preferably based in the UK, wider locations will be considered for the right candidate.

What you will do:

Lead the development of a progressive and modernised OMS framework strategy to keep pace with how BP and its changing portfolio of operations and risk is evolving. In pursuit of this, keep abreast with business needs including industry trends.

Actively participate in the creation of a modern, integrated, customer centric and digitised OMS user experience.

Build relationships with OMS entities, sponsors, and content experts to ensure the OMS Framework content is aligned with organisational and business needs.

Build relationships with HSE&C OMS team members providing implementation and OMS optimization support where needed.

Exploit digital and other efficiency opportunities to make OMS clear and accessible at point of need.

Support the development of improved guidance and the enhanced understanding of OMS requirements and their intent. Provide clarity on the interpretation and applicability of OMS.

Provide “hands on” support to the maintenance and sustaining of the OMS Framework content keeping it up to date and relevant.

Seek out and incorporate good management system practice from across industry. Understand and share internal and external learnings.

Support high level overview and reporting to executive and OMS governance.

Support development of the OMS communication plans. Actively participate in the OMS communication working group.

Support the development and maintenance of our shared backlog of work activities between the HSE&C and S&ORA OMS teams. Lead some of these activities and participate as a team member in others.

Support the development of OMS organisational and leadership capability.

Provide linkage into wider bp activities that may have an interface or overlap with OMS.

Support the global OMS community of practice (CoP).







What you will bring:

A degree or equivalent experience in an Operational, Engineering or Health & Safety related subject

A broad background across operations, engineering, HSE and process safety

The ability to provide clear, consistent and customer centric guidance on the pragmatic interpretation and application of OMS.

A strong understanding of operations and the ability to make informed judgments with regards to OMS

Deep experience in OMS and systems knowledge. The ability to develop simple requirements in support of operational rigour, risk management and continuous improvement.

Ability to communicate at all levels and create concise, impactful briefings to leadership.

Ability to influence by first taking the time to listen to stakeholders to understand their perspectives and build relationships based on trust. Able to work with a wide range of interface points, from SVP to OMS practitioner level. Ability to cultivate strong partnerships.

Working with a geographically and culturally diverse range of stakeholders to find solutions that meet both local and company need.

Working with industry peers and institutions to share, learn and collaborate to identify best practice opportunities to improve OMS.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail.

A strong team player with the ability to demonstrate Who we are by personal example.

Ideally, knowledge of agility with business simplification and optimisation techniques.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.