Operational Pricing Manager - EU

This role is accountable for managing the operational pricing team in Europe to drive for maximization value of pricing for the PU. The jobholder will own the implementation of strategic pricing initiatives agreed in Europe, and make sure GBS team performs the operation with full compliance making sure pricing related mistakes on customer invoices are minimum. Hence Invoice accuracy KPI targets are achieved.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Key Accountabilities

Works with cross functional teams of strategic pricing, sales, operations, contracts, GBS, and finance to execute the 4 elements of the pricing agenda across designated geographies.

Enforce the pricing rules of the game (Pricing waterfall, discounting & rebate policy, including pricing DoA, embed operational guidelines and monitor the pricing framework in line with the Customer Charter. Operationalise the Pricing DOA and pricing framework and deal change via SPOC and/or COT and/ or any agreed digital pricing tools and approval processes. Collaborate with Pricing Tools Specialist and input requirements for pricing tools when required to drive automation, fast, transparent and simplified decision making and approval process. Deliver process change & business improvement initiatives (where necessary) to achieve the transparency required by the IPP Discount & Rebates such as visibility of discounts & rebates in ERP systems and compliance with discount framework and DoA. Driving standardisation and process improvement, working hand to hand with Pricing Simplification and PEX team.

This role is also responsible to lead team of operational pricing analysts to perform analytics to trigger constructive business discussion and support decision making.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable or significant professional experience

Experience

Detailed Knowledge of Automotive / Industrial Lubricant business highly desired (sales & marketing experience)

Excellent engagement and influencing skills with senior leaders and leadership

Fluent Spoken and Written English, an additional continental European language is a plus

Experience and knowledge of various pricing tools

Skills & Competencies

Product and services knowledge: Skilful

Sector, Market, Customer and competitor understanding: Skilful

Marketing Pricing Management: Skilful

Customer Profitability & Value chain understanding: Skilfu l

Excellent analytical skills

Market Understanding – Mastery

Generating & Applying Insight – Expert

Using Research Effectively – Expert

Performance Management – Expert

Self-driven and passionate to drive change for better good despite push back



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.