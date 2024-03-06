Operational Safety Advisor Aviation

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

How would you like to lead the development of Aviation safety strategy for bp? In this role you will be the most senior aviation safety expert and will be responsible for advising on all matters relating to aviation safety and the transportation of personnel. You will monitor the health of aviation safety through working closely with line operations in the identification of safety hazards, assessing risk and implementing risk reduction measures. You will also support the business to drive continuous improvement though metrics, KPI’s, trend analysis.

The successful candidate will be adept at collaborating with and influencing a wide range of colleagues and external partners.

Some key responsibilities of the role:

Owner of the Aviation Group Defined Practice (GDP). Provides advice and clarifications, and evaluates deviation and extension requests from the businesses.

Facilitates the bp Aviation Safety Steering Team to drive consistency and improvement across different businesses in bp.

Supports development of guides (GGs), policies, procedures, processes and standards at bp Group level related to aviation safety.

Develops Self Verification protocols to verify conformance with aviation safety requirements and provides support to businesses to review the output of any Operating Management System (OMS) 3.7 aviation related sub-element self-verification.

Support development of new aviation safety leading and lagging metrics.

Help develop aviation safety communication and training material and coordinate or deliver it.

Support the line to deliver the intent of OMS to systematically identify aviation safety hazards, assess risk, and implement and maintain risk reduction measures as necessary to manage the risk.

Drive consistency of aviation safety inputs to entity risk registers across businesses.

Support development of implementation plans for bp’s aviation safety processes and associated supporting documents.

bp representative on external NGO’s, benchmarking groups or industry such as IOGP and Heli Offshore.

Benchmarks internal and external performance to identify improvement opportunities and actively seeks and shares learning from internal and external sources with the businesses.

Provide general HSE&C support to the business via involvement in investigations, human performance, relevant agile projects etc.

Essential requirements:

Degree level education in an engineering, safety or relevant technical subject area, or equivalent extensive operational experience.

Deep expertise in aviation safety and extensive understanding of aviation safety activity in an operational environment.

Experience of working with and verifying aviation industry safety management systems (SMS).

Ability to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support.

Highly skilled in collaboration and influencing a colleagues and external partners.

It will also be helpful but not essential to have experience of personal safety in the workplace.

About us:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

