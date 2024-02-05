Operational Safety Advisor Control of Work

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Owner of the COW GDP 4.5-0001, Upstream COW Practice, and Temporary Ladder GDP. Provides advice and clarifications, and evaluates deviation and extension requests from the businesses.

Owner of OMS 4.5 definition. Support line to deliver the intent of OMS 4.5 to systematically identify CoW safety hazards, assess risk, and implement and maintain risk reduction measures as necessary to manage the risk.

Provides SME support to the execution of Life Saving Rules (excluding Driving, Lifting), including associated areas (dropped objects, scaffolding).

Lead contact for COW application in Production and external to P&O

Participate in COW safety forums as appropriate.

bp COW representative on external NGO’s such as IOGP.

Develop Self Verification protocols to verify conformance with Life Saving Rules, COW practices, and provides support to businesses to review OMS 4.5 and OMS/Risk Process with Isolations self-verification.

Monitors health of COW through metrics, KPI’s, trend analysis.

Support development of new COW safety leading and lagging metrics.

Supports development of COW competency/training offers.

Help develop CoW safety communication and training material and coordinate or deliver it.

Support businesses to drive continuous improvement.

Benchmarks internal and external performance to identify improvement opportunities and actively seeks and shares learning from internal and external sources with the businesses.

With any spare capacity, provide general support to the business via involvement in investigations, human performance, agile projects etc.

Required Skills:

Expertise in Control of Work

10+ years of experience in operational execution of CoW in the field

Adaptability to work and immerse in different businesses and being able to offer expert advice

Ability to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Confined Spaces, Energy Isolation, Hot Work, Personal Safety, Process safety hazard recognition, Process safety metrics, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Controls, Safety Leadership, Working at Heights



