Operational Security Management Lead (Automation Systems Security)

This role will be supporting BP hubs and facilities throughout the western hemisphere, and the successful candidate will have access to work with teams at these sites. Upon qualification of application, please inquire with the recruiter for this position with any questions regarding this critical element of the role.

Accountabilities

Responsible for delivering Automation Systems Security and risk activities for bp's operating sites, using advanced technical capabilities to lead changes to security processes and procedures.

Review complex security issues and lead security solutions from identification to implementation.

Ensure alignment to policies, standards and optimal practices, and provide technical expertise to internal and external partners.

You will work closely with the wider Automation Systems Security team within Digital Security. You will maintain a portfolio of relationships with operating site personnel across the globe along with the technical teams who support bp operations.

Our team is collaborative when needed yet operates with a great deal of independence afforded to senior technical experts. Each member of the team has different technical experiences and strengths which we demonstrate to reduce risk at bp. We are set a direction of travel and embrace an agile spirit of delivery.

Requirements

Familiarity and prior experience (either direct or in partnership) with BP Operations and the corresponding security risks in this group is essential.

You will need the ability to communicate effectively with engineering and other technical personnel. You will need to exert influence with site management.

You will need to think creatively to arrive at security solutions that help bp manage operational security risk.

Why join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.