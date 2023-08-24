Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

US: Houston - Westlake Campus, US: Whiting Refinery, US: Chicago, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain

Job summary

As a Operational Security Management Lead, you will support technical and non-technical Automation System Security personnel at bp operating sites. In this role, you will collaborate with site personnel on implementation of security controls in the Automation Systems. You will support risk management activities in the Automation Systems Security space and represent bp externally in regulatory and standards activities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Location

This role will be supporting BP hubs and facilities throughout the western hemisphere, and the successful candidate will have access to work with teams at these sites. Upon qualification of application, please inquire with the recruiter for this position with any questions regarding this critical element of the role.

Accountabilities

Responsible for delivering Automation Systems Security and risk activities for bp's operating sites, using advanced technical capabilities to lead changes to security processes and procedures

Review complex security issues and lead security solutions from identification to implementation

Ensure alignment to policies, standards and optimal practices, and provide technical expertise to internal and external partners.

You will work closely with the wider Automation Systems Security team within Digital Security. You will maintain a portfolio of relationships with operating site personnel across the globe along with the technical teams who support bp operations.

Our team is collaborative when needed yet operates with a great deal of independence afforded to senior technical experts. Each member of the team has different technical experiences and strengths which we demonstrate to reduce risk at bp. We are set a direction of travel and embrace an agile spirit of delivery.

Requirements

Familiarity and prior experience (either direct or in partnership) with BP Operations and the corresponding security risks in this group is essential

You will need the ability to communicate effectively with engineering and other technical personnel. You will need to exert influence with site management.

You will need to think creatively to arrive at security solutions that help bp manage operational security risk.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.