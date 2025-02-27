Operational Security Management Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Technology



IT&S Group



Who you will work with

You will work with The Operational Technology (OT) Security Lead is a team leader within our global OT Security Operations security service.

This team secures bp’s process control networks and operational technology (OT) systems. We work with business teams to protect critical physical systems to frontline operations. We design and enforce security controls and collaborate with site teams to ensure smooth operation of those controls

Let me tell you about the role

You will be responsible for running security systems, including the Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events. You will develop detailed operational process and procedures, train junior staff, and identify or develop automated processes to simplify the service which will provide more time for the team to appropriately analyse, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.

What you will deliver

Be a leader for the OT Security Service

Develop, maintain, and build new relationships within the Automated Systems community within BP Globally including the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for all global sites as well as their associated support organization.

Act as the lead subject matter expert when complicated issues are debated.

Develop new security processes and procedures to improve the service’s detection and response capability.

Are a recognized expert working with one or more of the following:

Firewall Management

Network Management

Creating scripts for automating processes

Identify project opportunities to develop services outside the current capabilities of the team

Provide expertise, guidance and best practice advice to diagnose, investigate and overcome problems within the team as well as within Digital Security

Provide recommendations to Global project teams on infrastructure requirements to achieve service objectives. Frequent meetings with project teams at the initiation of the project will include the development of requirements, objectives, and definition of completion. Part of this consultation with the project team is to ensure that they are in conformance with current BP Policies and Guidelines and provide them direction if they are not.

Monitor, coordinate, coach, mentor and train the team. Act as their escalation point for all services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Knowledge of Automation System environments.

7+ years of experience in IT infrastructure management

A minimum of 2 years of Cyber Security experience or related field

Deep technical understanding of IT infrastructure and management of these components.

Experience in analysing incidents in a large enterprise environment.

Awareness of the threat environment faced by multi-national oil, gas, Petrochemical Corporation.

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Experience with ICS, Process Control Networks and SCADA is highly desirable.

SANS Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional or have completed the ICS/CERT ICS Training is desired but not required.

BS Computer Science or Engineering is preferred but not required.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



