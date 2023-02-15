Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operational Security Management Specialist

Operational Security Management Specialist

Operational Security Management Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139456BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Here at bp, we are recruiting for our next ICS Security Monitoring Analyst!

The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Analyst is a specialist within our global Process Control Network (PCN) centralized security service, which uses firewall managers, Microsoft Windows Patching managers, anti-virus managers, multi-factor authentication and a heavy focus on Intrusion Detection systems. The analyst will be responsible for threat hunting, response, notification, tool integration, API scripting, and DevSecOps activities as required. Additionally, the analyst will develop detailed operational processes and procedures, train junior staff and identify or develop automated processes to simplify the service which will provide more time or the team to appropriately analyse, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.

Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring traffic analysis to tune the IDS solution
  • Respond to sites about observances
  • Help Security Operations Center with incident investigations
  • Threat hunting
  • Incident response and notification

You will be responsible for using security systems tools, including the Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Evaluate and investigate detected security events to determine if they represent significant security incidents and require some level of response. This response will be in the form of detailed configuration data, traffic analysis and/or event correlation. All incident responses will support the Global BP Digital Security incident management process.

Suggest and work with the respective security team members to develop and refine additional monitoring content.

Develop detailed operational procedures for services and identify/develop automated programs to produce daily reporting, data gathering and simple operational processes. This will allow the team increased time to appropriately analyse, call out, and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.

Maintain knowledge of the functionality and technology of existing IT systems as well as: ICS technologies

Your Skills & Experience:

  • A degree in Engineering, IT, Security or equivalent levels of experience.
  • Demonstrated ability in IT infrastructure management
  • Cyber Security experience or related discipline
  • Subject matter authority in the operation of computer operating systems such as Windows (servers/workstations) or Linux/UNIX.
  • Deep understanding of IT infrastructure and management of these components.
  • Learn, grasp, and understand new technologies.
  • Willingness to acquire in-depth knowledge of network and host security technologies and products (such as firewalls, Network IDS and, scanners) and to continuously improve these skills.
  • Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.
  • Effective tracking and task reporting skills
  • Good written and oral communication skills.

Apply Search all jobs at bp