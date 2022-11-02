Site traffic information and cookies

Operational Security Management Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140500BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

The Network Security engineer is responsible for monitoring and managing multiples Firewall for Industrial Control Systems, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents. They will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security

Essential Functions

  • Security product configuration, administration and troubleshooting for Firewall systems, End Point Protection, OS patching, Security monitoring and Multi Factor Authentication.
  • Monitor security systems, including Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.
  • Support the implementation and application of relevant processes and procedures, ensuring all activities adhere to the relevant standard.
  • Continuous improvement is a fundamental part of bp so within this position you’ll be encouraged to seek out opportunities to improve ways of working and systems.
  • General view of the current state of security threats across the ICS environments as well as within a large multinational corporation.

Criteria:
  • 2+ years of experience in firewall management
  • 2+ years id experience in Layer 2 / Layer 3 networking
  • Experience with TCP/IP protocol suite, security architecture, and remote access security techniques and products.
  • Experience with network interfaces and routing protocols configuration
  • Experience with Virtual Private Networks (IPSec)
  • Experience or knowledge with remote access VPN, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication
  • Experience or working knowledge in Network Address Translation
  • Experience with FW central management systems and Firmware upgrade
  • Experience with FortiGate FWs is a plus
  • Experience of working knowledge with FW audit
  • Ability to learn, grasp, and understand new technologies.
  • Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.
  • Willingness to train and mentor other team members.
  • Good written and oral communication skills.
  • Understanding of Automation System environments.
  • Proficient in the operation of computer operating systems such as Windows (7 /10, 2003, 2008, 2012) and Linux/UNIX.
  • Awareness of the threat environment faced by international Oil and Gas industry.
  • CCNA / CISSP certification preferred
  • Bachelor’s degree in a technical field can be substituted for some elements of experience
  • Aggressive ability to learn and get up to speed quickly
  • Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is preferred
  • Coding/scripting skills are desired
  • Vulnerability assessment experience is desired.
  • Digital certificate management is desired
  • Anti-Virus experience is desired
  • Windows security patching experience is desired
  • Security monitoring experience is desired
  • Experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is desired

