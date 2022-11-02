Operational Security Management Specialist

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

The Network Security engineer is responsible for monitoring and managing multiples Firewall for Industrial Control Systems, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents. They will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security



Essential Functions

Security product configuration, administration and troubleshooting for Firewall systems, End Point Protection, OS patching, Security monitoring and Multi Factor Authentication.

Monitor security systems, including Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Support the implementation and application of relevant processes and procedures, ensuring all activities adhere to the relevant standard.

Continuous improvement is a fundamental part of bp so within this position you’ll be encouraged to seek out opportunities to improve ways of working and systems.

General view of the current state of security threats across the ICS environments as well as within a large multinational corporation.

Criteria: