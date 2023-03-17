Operational Security Management Specialist

Job summary

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.



The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp. As such, they must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.



Reporting to the SOC Lead Specialist in the UK, you will work as part of the global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.



• Provides sound technical expertise in support of information security and risk activities specific to the specialism and Security Operation Centre objectives e.g. Undertaking Incident detection and response activities; analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate escalation in support of the business

• Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensures all activities adhere to the relevant standards.



Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

Experience:

L1 SOC experience

Knowledge of SIEM and Cyber toolsets

EDR experience

Threat Hunting methods

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Relevant experience of information security and risk

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems, and applications

Strong stakeholder management skills

Technical capability

Essential:

Good understanding of security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis

Strong technical analysis ability

Understand the basics of email routing

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux etc.

Understanding of adversarial attack patterns, vulnerabilities and TTPs

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Leadership and EQ

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time